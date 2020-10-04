Boss catches woman’s heartwarming celebration on CCTV after being offered job

A woman who landed herself a new job was spotted breaking into a celebratory dance on CCTV by her new boss.

The successful candidate can be seen walking through a car park outside The Spot Sports Bar and Grill in Georgia, US, in the now- viral footage., reports the Mirror.

She then suddenly stops at a vacant space to see if anyone is watching her.

Moments later, she can be seen breaking into a somewhat-freestyle dance before casually walking away.







Millions of people have watched the heartwarming clip, which was first shared on Instagram by Dakara Spence.

A caption on the video read: “So I just hired this young girl and this was her response.”

The viral success caught the attention of the woman herself, as @Kalaxxyy_ wrote in reply: “Lmaoo! I Had To Do It! I Thought Nobody Saw! I Was Wrong. Thank You Tho!”

In her own video, she calls manager Dakara a “blessing” and says: “I am everywhere. I didn’t even know they did that.

“I just be doing these stupid little dances like everywhere, every day. I didn’t know I was getting caught or recorded or anything.

“I am so happy and thankful for that opportunity she gave me.

“She called me this morning like ‘I caught your dance yesterday’ and she was like ‘oh my gosh you’re going viral, you went on TikTok and you were 20 million views’. I was like ‘what? Nah, you’re lying’.”

The video gained thousands of comments as people told the manager her new recruit would become her “best employee”.

One replied: “You won’t regret hiring her. She loves the job, she will work passionately… You’ll see.”







A second wrote: “Thank you for giving her an opportunity and thank you for making her happy.”

Another added: “It’s the professional walk off for me lol.”