Blake Lively Shared A Gossip Girl Throwback Photo

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

Updated 13 minutes ago. Posted 3 hours ago

So, I know there’s plenty of millennials who probably think that 2007 was, like, just last year. Well, I hate to break it to you — but it was actually 13 years ago. THIRTEEN.


The CW

There are kids born that year who are now getting mortgages, or something.

One person that really just hammered that point home is Blake Lively, who posted an unbelievably nostalgic Gossip Girl throwback with the caption, “Class of ‘07.”

Now, there’s a few things I’d like to dissect here. First, there’s the general graininess of the photo — giving the photo that glorious ’07 digital-camera-in-the-club aesthetic.


Blake Lively / Via instagram.com

Try and make THAT an Instagram filter (please, don’t).

Then there’s the fact that Blake and Leighton Meester are holding hands, which, aww:

There’s Chace Crawford’s Zac Efron-bowl cut of the late ’00s:


Blake Lively / Via instagram.com

Well, it was a relic of the ’00s until quarantine hit.

ALL the neon plastic jewelry:


Blake Lively / Via instagram.com

Personal fact that nobody asked for: I used to wear a very similar neon pink watch with my uniform in ’07, and my school changed their dress code in order to formally ban it. Just another way Gossip Girl is unrealistic, bah!

And the headbands, which are already back in fashion because we are SO OLD:

Nostalgia Trip

Take a trip down memory lane that’ll make you feel nostalgia AF

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR