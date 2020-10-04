Bengals rookie Joe Burrow makes NFL history in first career win

For the first time — and what the Bengals hope will be many time — Cincinnati has won a game with Joe Burrow as its starting quarterback.

The first pick of the 2020 draft earned his first NFL win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, playing solid ball as the Bengals won 33-25 at home. Burrow completed 25 of 36 passes for an even 300 yards and one touchdown against one interception.

Burrow made NFL history in Sunday’s win over the Jaguars. He became the first rookie quarterback to throw for 300 yards in three consecutive games. Before Sunday, he put up 312 passing yards in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles and 316 yards against the Cleveland Browns before that.