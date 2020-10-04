Barry, Hinz lead Gamecocks to victory over Kentucky

South Carolina Athletics

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s soccer (2-1-0, 2-1-0 SEC) secured a 1-0 shut out win over Kentucky (0-3-0, 0-3-0 SEC) at Stone Stadium on Sunday afternoon behind freshman Catherine Barry’s third goal of the season.

“We always talk about how difficult it is to win on the road in this league, so we really try and make sure we get the three points at home,” South Carolina head coach Shelley Smith said. “I was really proud of the team and their effort and obviously we are happy with the result.”

After a scoreless first 45-minutes of action the Gamecocks came out in the second half and took over. Barry was able to put Carolina ahead in the 52nd minute when the freshman turned on a shot after senior captain Anna Patten knocked down a corner kick into the box.

Barry, who has scored three of the Gamecocks five goals this season, finished with five shots and three on goal.

“My goal today was to just go out there and do whatever it took to help the team win and contribute anyway I could,” Barry said after the win. “I think halftime was huge for us today. It was a great time for us to get together and get back on the same page. We knew we weren’t playing to our full potential in the first half.”

On the other side of the field it was Heather Hinz making her first collegiate start in goal for the Gamecocks. The sophomore from Laytonsville, Md., had to make just one save but communicated well with a back line that was not at full strength to earn her first individual clean sheet.

“I was able to play 45 minutes last year, but nothing is as exciting as playing the whole game and getting a shutout,” Hinz said after the match. “There are always going to be a little bit of nerves [coming into your first match], but I was more excited than nervous. Once I got on the field, it is just normal since I have been playing this game since I was four years old.”

Kentucky did have opportunities during the match, most notably when the Wildcats were awarded a penalty kick in the 58th minute. Maria Olsen stepped up and sailed her attempt high of the crossbar to keep the Gamecocks on top 1-0. Kentucky finished with seven shots with just one on goal.

South Carolina’s SEC home record improves to 20-1-3 since 2015 and have outscored their opponents 48-8 in that five-year period. The Gamecocks also extended its clean sheet streak against Kentucky at Stone Stadium, extending the Wildcats scoreless streak at the Graveyard to years with their last goal coming in 2011.

Up Next

Carolina shifts its focus to No. 13 Vanderbilt on Sunday, Oct. 11, at 2 p.m. on ESPNU. The Gamecocks will travel to Nashville to take on the 2019 East Division champions who have lost two straight matches.