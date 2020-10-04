Barack And Michelle Obama Celebrate 28th Anniversary

“Every day with Michelle makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human.”
If you’re anything like me, you view Barack and Michelle Obama as the definition of #relationshipgoals.
They make each other laugh, are super supportive, and push one another to become the best versions of themselves.
Well now, our favorite couple is getting even cooler – if that’s humanly possible.
Yesterday, Michelle posted a cute pic of them on Instagram to commemorate their anniversary. In the caption, she wrote, “28 years with this one. I love Barack Obama for his smile, his character, and his compassion. So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us.”
Then, the former First Lady asked for a special anniversary gift. “This year, we have a request for you — pick one person in your life who might not vote and make sure they do. Tell us about it in the comments! That’s an anniversary message of the best kind.”
Barack shared a similar heartwarming post. “Even with everything going on, I wanted to take a moment to say happy anniversary to the love of my life. Every day with Michelle Obama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human.”
“This year,” he continued, “While we appreciate all your well-wishes, what we’d really love is for each of you to reach out to one person in your life who might not vote. Help them get registered. Help them make a plan to cast their ballot. Send them to iwillvote.com to get started.”
Thank you, Michelle and Barack, for using your anniversary as an opportunity to encourage people to vote!
Congrats on 28 years, and cheers to many more!!
For more information and resources on becoming a voter, check out And Still I Vote.
