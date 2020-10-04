Auburn used J.J. Pegues, a 300-pound tight end, as a Wildcat QB and Twitter went nuts

Not many things went right for Auburn in its 27-6 shellacking of a loss to Georgia on Saturday, but there was one bright spot: J.J. Pegues.

The 300-pound freshman tight end from Oxford, Miss., lined up behind center for a couple of short-yardage plays, and fans definitely took notice as the big fella was able to rumble forward for the first down on both occasions.

Perhaps no one enjoyed it more than ESPN’s Mike Golic Jr., who played as an offensive lineman at Notre Dame.

LET HIM PLAY QB FOR A WHOLE SERIES — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) October 4, 2020

Pegues also had a 4-yard reception earlier in the game and nearly made a diving catch near the sideline the play after he converted on fourth down. This man is absolutely electric. The world needs more 300-pound QBs.

It’s like every third play suddenly Auburn has a Volkswagen under center… — benjamin massiglia (@BenMassiglia) October 4, 2020

I can think of roughly 5.3 million things I’d rather do than try to tackle JJ Pegues. — Scott Forester (@scott4ester) October 4, 2020

This guy must be living it up right now.

It will be interesting to see how Auburn uses Pegues going forward. It seems as if he could be a reliable Wildcat QB in short-yardage situations, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him line up in the backfield in goal-line situations, a la William “The Refrigerator” Perry with the Bears in the 1980s.