Athletics, Astros name starters for first two games of ALDS

The Oakland A’s will switch up their starting rotation heading into their American League Division Series with the Houston Astros. Chris Bassitt – who started the second game of the wild-card series – will take the hill in the series opener, per Martín Gallegos of MLB.com (via Twitter).

It would be easy to confuse Bassitt for a fungible back-end rotation type, but he’s been a consistent performer for Oakland over the years. This season represented a breakout of sorts for the 31-year-old, who went 5-2 with a 2.29 ERA/3.59 FIP in 11 regular-season starts. He went seven innings, giving up just one earned run to keep the A’s season alive in Game 2 of the wild-card round against the White Sox.

Lefty Sean Manaea will look for postseason redemption when he gets the ball in Game 2, per Gallegos. Manaea, Gallegos reminds us, gave up three home runs and four runs total over just two innings last season in a wild-card game loss to the Rays. He’ll be familiar with his surroundings at Dodger Stadium, as his last start came in that very park a little less than two weeks ago. For the year, Manaea went 4-3 with a 4.50 ERA/3.71 FIP in 11 starts.

Manaea is one of a number of southpaws the A’s could throw at the Astros, who marked a 94 wRC+ against lefties in 2020 as opposed to a 102 wRC+ against right-handers. Alex Bregman crushed lefties in 2020 for a 166 wRC+, but Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley and Kyle Tucker performed markedly better versus right-handers this season.

After Bassitt and Manaea, the A’s could go in a number of different directions, which will likely depend on the results of the first two games. Frankie Montas, Jesus Luzardo, Mike Minor and Mike Fiers could all be possibilities to start Games 2 through 5. That group gives the A’s a slight advantage over the Astros when it comes to their rotations, writes MLB.com’s Andrew Simon.

It would certainly be quite the showdown for Fiers to get a start late in this series. Fiers, of course, famously outed the Astros and the sign-stealing scandal that rocked the baseball world last winter. It would certainly create high drama for Fiers to start a postseason game against those very Astros in the very first season since the scandal. The Astros and A’s already have enough to fight about considering the early season altercation between Ramon Laureano and Astros’ hitting coach Alex Cintron.

Coincidentally, Fiers may very well not be the best option for the A’s. Even though he started the third and deciding game of the wild-card series, he lasted just 1 2/3 innings. In previous seasons, he’s been passed over for key postseason starts both with the Astros and the Athletics. Luzardo is certain to land higher on the pecking order than Fiers, although he can certainly be a weapon out of the bullpen like he was in 2019. The same can be said for Montas, who came out of the bullpen for a two-inning stint against the White Sox.

On the other side, manager Dusty Baker announced Lance McCullers Jr. and Framber Valdez as the starters for games 1 and 2, respectively, per the Athletic’s Jake Kaplan and others. The only real surprise here is that Zack Greinke would then be held out until game 3. Greinke is less likely than others to come out of the bullpen the way Valdez did in Game 1 of the wild-card series. Still, with a five-game series in five days, there figures to be less opportunity for that sort of roster manipulation. There will be a Game 3, and no matter how the first two games of the series go, the Astros would figure to feel pretty good with a rested Greinke ready to go. Baker, to be clear, has not named his Game 3 starter.