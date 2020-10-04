April Love Geary Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 with Robin Thicke

Model April Love Geary and fiancée Robin Thicke are readying the nursery once again.

On Sunday, Oct. 4, April took to Instagram to reveal that she is pregnant with her third child. “Sorry we can’t hang out, there’s a pandemic & I’m pregnant… again,” April joked on the social media platform. “We love consistency!”

April and Robin currently share daughters Mia, 2, and Lola, 19 months. Robin is also dad to Julien, 10, from his previous marriage to Paula Patton.

In February of 2019, April welcomed Lola to the world with a sweet Instagram post. “My beautiful baby girl, I’m already so in love with you,” the mom wrote. “Your big sister is on her way to meet you.”

April often shares photos of her (expanding!) family. On April 15, the model shared a cute video on Instagram of Mia and Lola attempting to cook with their mom in the kitchen. It was an adorable, if messy experience.