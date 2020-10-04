Apple starts October with huge $3 Halloween movie sale with iconic films, more

Following an eventful week of movie and TV show deals on Apple’s iTunes storefront, we’re seeing even more price drops today. A new Halloween movie sale has cropped up today with a wide selection of titles on sale for $3. That’s down from the usual $10 or more price tag with new all-time lows available across the board. All of these spooky and scary titles will become a permanent addition to your library. Head below for all our top picks.

Our favorite $3 Halloween movie deals:

  • Donnie Darko
  • The Hills Have Eyes
  • Deep Red
  • Horror Express
  • Edge of the Axe
  • Ringu
  • The Dead Center
  • The Prey
  • Blood Rage
  • Crimes of Passion
  • The Black Cat
  • Basket Case
  • Torso
  • Tideland
  • Brain Damage
  • The Swinging Cheerleaders
  • Yakuza Law
  • Your Vice is a Locked Room and Only I Have the Key
  • White Fire

Swing by Tuesday’s iTunes movie sale for even more deals on big names like Star Wars, LEGO, various bundles, and additional price drops. Apple also has a big TV show promotion on-going that’s worth a look, as well. You’ll find even more deals in our media guide from various other services.

