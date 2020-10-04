Alex Pettyfer Marries Toni Garrn in Germany

Instagram

The ‘Magic Mike’ actor has quietly exchanged wedding vows with his supermodel fiancee in an intimate wedding in Hamburg, 10 months after they got engaged.

“Magic Mike” star Alex Pettyfer is a married man after exchanging vows with Leonardo DiCaprio‘s model ex, Toni Garrn, in her native Hamburg, Germany.

The German stunner wore a silk slip dress and white wrap as she celebrated her wedding at Berner Schloss on Friday (02Oct20).

The nuptials came 10 months after the couple’s Christmas (19) engagement.

The marriage is the first for both although Alex was previously engaged to Marloes Horst and Elvis Presley‘s granddaughter Riley Keough.

He was also linked to former “Glee” star Dianna Agron, but both denied reports of an engagement.

Meanwhile, as well as DiCaprio, who she dated in 2013 and 2014, Toni has been romantically linked to Enrique Murciano, Alexander Skarsgard, and Chandler Parsons.

Newlyweds Allex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn announced their wedding on Instagram by sharing a kissing picture on their Instagram. “Mr & Mrs Pettyfer,” the groom wrote the caption while his new wife penned, “Now you really get to call me wifey.”

Alex, 30, proposed to Toni, 28, less than a year after dating. “Christmas Eve the love of my life surprised me on his knees asking me to be his forever,” she revealed back then. “He changed my life the day we met and showed me what love really is – so yes I cannot wait to spend every day (well almost) of my life with you @alexpettyfer.”

The couple graced the cover of Vogue Germany together back in May this year. He gushed, “There are monumental moments in life, and meeting you @tonigarrn was one of them, you’ve changed the way I see the world.”