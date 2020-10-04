AFL finals fixture, week two

The AFL Finals fixture for week two, featuring two elimination semis, is locked in after the completion of the week-one matches.

Richmond will play St Kilda at Metricon Stadium on Friday at 7.50pm AEDT. The Tigers lost to Brisbane in week one, while the Saints beat the Western Bulldogs.

Geelong will play Collingwood at The Gabba on Saturday at 7.40pm AEDT. The Cats lost to Port Adelaide in week one, while the Magpies beat West Coast.

Collingwood ruckman Mason Cox in action during the Pies’ week one finals win over West Coast. (Getty)

Port Adelaide and Brisbane are through to the preliminary finals after their week-one victories.

The Power will face the winner of Richmond vs St Kilda, while Brisbane will play the team that progresses from Geelong vs Collingwood.