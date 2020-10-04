49ers vs. Eagles live score, updates, highlights from NFL’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ game

The NFL’s Week 4 “Sunday Night Football” matchup looks like it could become a war of attrition.

The 49ers (2-1) are without Jimmy Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman on offense, as well as Nick Bosa, Richard Sherman, Dre Greenlaw and Solomon Thomas on defense. But they will have both tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel back in action, which should significantly help backup-turned-starting QB Nick Mullens, who has completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 414 yards, one TD and one interception in two games. San Francisco is a 7-point favorite at home.

The Eagles (0-2-1) are still winless and without a significant number of key contributors: DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Jalen Reagor, Dallas Goedert, Andre Dillard and Brandon Brooks on offense, along with Avonte Maddox, Trevor Williams and Vinny Curry on defense. That leaves starting QB Carson Wentz, who has been under a lot of fire for the team’s slow start, with a depleted offense led by Zach Ertz and Greg Ward.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from 49ers vs. Eagles on “Sunday Night Football.” Follow below for complete results from the NFL Week 4 game.

49ers vs. Eagles score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total 49ers — — — — 0 Eagles — — — — 0

49ers vs. Eagles live updates, highlights from ‘Sunday Night Football’

8:30 p.m. — Not much better from Mullens; he completes one on third down after two errant throws, but it’s short of the first down. That’ll bring it to the first media timeout, Eagles’ ball at their own 28-yard line.

8:27 p.m. — Well, not much going for the Eagles: two short runs, Wentz bounces a pass to Miles Sanders and they go three and out. Let’s see if Nick Mullens can do any better.

8:25 p.m. — The 49ers kick it off and we’ll see what Carson Wentz can do to start.

49ers vs. Eagles start time

All “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 have the same set start time of 8:20 p.m. ET. There are Sunday night games scheduled for every week of the season except Week 17, though the NFL has the ability to flex a game into a Week 17 SNF window.

While the start times for all “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 will go unchanged, the teams featured in the time slot can be altered beginning in Week 5.

