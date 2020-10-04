15 richest tech billionaires in India

2020 has been a challenging year for enterprises across India. Despite the pandemic and consequent headwinds, IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich Listers’ wealth has grown twice as fast as the net market capitalization growth of all the companies listed in the BSE. IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020 added 161 new faces. Here we take a look at the top 15 richest Indian tech billionaires on the list. Read on to know the names …