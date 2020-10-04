12 Yr Old Black ‘Genius’ Enters Second Year Old COLLEGE!!

Bradley Lamb
Caleb Anderson, 12, enjoys collecting action figures, watching Netflix and playing with Beyblades and Roblox. But he’s also unlike most 12 year olds in other ways – has confirms that he is a sophomore in college majoring in aerospace engineering.

