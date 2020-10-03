Winners, losers from Alabama’s win over Texas A,M

After a delayed start to the 2020 college football season, the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide took the field determined to prove they are still kings of the SEC. On Saturday, against the No. 13 Texas A,amp;M Aggies, Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide added to their College Football Playoff resume with a 52-24 win over A,amp;M.

We knew Alabama’s defense was a championship-caliber unit coming into the summer, but there were questions on offense. Could Mac Jones really replace Tua Tagovailoa, or would freshman Bryce Young eventually steal the job? In Week 5, the Crimson Tide made an emphatic statement with a stellar performance that sent a message to everyone in the SEC.

On the other side, Texas A,amp;M’s problems might be even bigger than a 28-point loss. Following a humiliating performance in a season-opening win over Vanderbilt, things got even worse for Fisher’s Aggies this week.

Here are the winners and losers from Alabama’s dominant 52-24 victory over Texas A,amp;M on Saturday.

Winner: Mac Jones is more than a game manager

Many wondered if the Tide could still compete with the likes of Clemson this season, given they lost Tagovailoa. Admittedly, we even thought that Jones would just be a game manager, and that would put a ceiling on Alabama’s offense. It’s now evident that the redshirt sophomore is an outstanding quarterback.