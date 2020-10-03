Win a Bell Samsung Galaxy Z Flip!

Another contest coming to you today, courtesy from our friends at Bell. This time around we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip up for grabs!
The foldable Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7-inch 1080 x 2636 pixel resolution (425ppi) AMOLED FHD+ display, plus an additional 1.05-inch cover screen designed for notifications and a rear camera viewfinder. The Galaxy Z Flip sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, rear-facing camera specs include a 12-megapixel wide shooter coupled with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. The smartphone’s Infinity-O display’s front-facing camera measures in at 10 megapixels.
In addition, this foldable Android smartphone features a USB-C port, support for wireless charging, and a 3,300mAh battery.
This contest ends October 20th and the winner will be announced shortly after.