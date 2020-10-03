Win a Bell LG Velvet 5G in our latest contest

We love October simply because there is so much happening in the tech space. To kick off this month, let’s give away a beautiful device, the Bell LG Velvet 5G.
The Velvet 5G is a premium mid-range smartphone with a Snapdragon 765 5G processor, sleek and elegant hardware and a waterdrop camera setup with three cameras. You can expect 6GB of RAM, a 4,300mAh battery, 128GB of expandable storage with a 3.5mm headphone jack.
To enter the contest, do one of the following: follow us and retweet the contest on Twitter (@), follow us on Instagram (@), ‘like’ us on Facebook (Facebook.com/) or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
All current Twitter, Facebook, YouTube followers are automatically entered in the contest.
This contest ends October 15th and the winner will be announced shortly after.
If you’re interested in the LG Velvet then make sure you check out our review here.