When Will Schitt’s Creek Season 6 Be on Netflix?

UPDATE: It’s been a weird news week, but here’s some of the good variety! Netflix dropped Season 6 of Schitt’s Creek on its service early on Saturday, Oct. 3. Co-creator Dan Levy announced the news on Twitter.

Surprise! Season 6 & the Best Wishes, Warmest Regards documentary just dropped early on @netflix @Netflix_CA! Have a great weekend! 💫 pic.twitter.com/QJZ8CWhyqH — dan levy (@danjlevy) October 3, 2020

After Schitt’s Creek absolutely dominated the Emmy Awards this year — with Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy all taking home Emmys, and the show sweeping the comedy categories — you might be wondering when you’ll be able to watch the show’s award-winning final season! It should be no surprise that everyone wants a piece of Schitt’s Creek, so you’ll have multiple streaming options when the show’s sixth and final season becomes available to watch online.

The first five seasons are currently streaming on Netflix as well as The CW’s free streaming site CW Seed, and the sixth season will hit both streaming platforms on Oct. 7. Additionally, reports that Comedy Central will air all six seasons beginning Oct. 2. Just be warned, you’re going to be an emotional mess when you finally make it to the show’s epic series finale.

For those of you who simply can’t wait that long to see how this incredible series ends, the final season is also available for purchase on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play.

So don’t sleep on Schitt’s Creek, get bingeing!

Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, Noah Reid, Emily Hampshire, Annie Murphy, Schitt’s CreekPhoto: Pop TV