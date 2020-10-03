When Is Kamala Harris and Mike Pence’s First Vice Presidential Debate?

As we approach the final weeks of the 2020 presidential campaign cycle, incumbent vice president Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will soon take the stage for their first and only vice presidential debate before the election, which takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 3 and is already underway in some states. The debate, which is set for Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 9/8c, will take place at the University of Utah and will be moderated by USA Today‘s Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page. All of the major broadcast networks are set to cover the event, including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and PBS.

The event comes off the heels of the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, and former vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee. After a contentious 90 minutes, during which Trump interrupted Biden 73 times, the debate commission — the committee that oversees the debates — announced that they will make format changes to ensure that both candidates have ample opportunities to answer each question.

Trump vs. Biden Presidential Debates: Everything You Need to Know

However, Trump revealed early Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, and his campaign team has not yet commented on how the diagnosis might affect the remaining two debates with Biden. As of now, both events are still scheduled for Oct. 15 and Oct. 22, respectively. Meanwhile, Pence, Biden, and Harris have all tested negative for COVID-19, ensuring that the first vice presidential debate will proceed as planned.

We will continue to update this post with network-specific tune-in information as it becomes available. In the meantime, don’t forget to head here for more details on all of the upcoming debates, including when they’ll take place and which topics will be discussed.

Senator Kamala Harris / Vice President Mike PencePhoto: Ethan Miller, Getty Images / Drew Angerer, Getty Images