What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on October 2

Aside from asking everyone you know, Netflix’s Top 10 rankings are pretty much the only way to know how popular a Netflix show or movie is. On Friday, Oct. 2, true crime documentary American Murder: The Family Next Door is sitting in the top spot, ahead of Ryan Murphy’s Ratched, which is still at No. 2. There’s a good chance American Murder will be unseated over the weekend by the new show Emily in Paris, however, or even by Ratched again, because American Murder is a movie, and movies tend to have less staying power on the list than shows. Behind that, there’s another new movie on the list, the patriotic war film The Outpost. Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes and Michael Schur’s The Good Place round out the top five.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which of these shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

Based on Netflix’s Top 10 from Friday, Oct. 2

1. American Murder: The Family Next Door

For fans of: Very sad true crime | Is it good?: To be honest, we haven’t watched, but the reviews are positive

This documentary is about the murder of a woman named Shannan Watts and her two children by her husband Chris. It’s a searing and painful exploration of domestic violence, and shows the stark difference between the personas we put online and the truth of our real lives. (Yesterday’s rank: 1)

2. Ratched

For fans of: American Horror Story, Hollywood | Is it good?: Depends on how much you like Ryan Murphy’s schtick

Sarah Paulson stars in this psychological thriller origin story for One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest‘s Nurse Ratched. Some of the storytelling is shaky, but you might be able to overlook it while you enjoy the gorgeous visuals and Paulson’s performance. [TV Guide review] (Yesterday’s rank: 2)

3. The Outpost

For fans of: The troops, well-made war movies | Is it good?: Yes

After a successful run on video on demand, director Rod Lurie’s dramatization of the Battle of Kamdesh in Afghanistan in 2009, when a small force of American and Latvian soldiers defended a combat outpost against the Taliban, is now on Netflix. It stars Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones, and Orlando Bloom, and has been praised by veterans of the battle for its realism and its respect. (Yesterday’s rank: N/A)

4. Enola Holmes

For fans of: Eleven from Stranger Things, Fleabag | Is it good?: Yeah, it’s a lot of fun

Eleven goes back in time to star in this very entertaining YA riff on the Sherlock Holmes story. MBB stars as Sherlock’s kid sister, a sleuth in her own right, who’s looking for her missing mother. You’ll be charmed by her Phoebe Waller-Bridge-style asides and glances at the camera. [TV Guide review] (Yesterday’s rank: 4)

5. The Good Place

For fans of: Brooklyn Nine-Nine, philosophy | Is it good?: It’s forkin’ great

Michael Schur’s existential comedy about the afterlife and people getting a second (and a third, and a fourth, and a fifth…) chance to be good was one of the best shows on TV during its four-season run, which wrapped up in January. If you haven’t watched it, the complete series is now on Netflix (with the recent addition of the fourth and final season), and at just 53 half-hour episodes, you can get through it in a few days of dedicated binging. (Yesterday’s rank: 5)

6. Welcome to Sudden Death

For fans of: Die Hard knockoffs, I guess? | Is it good?: Nah, but it knows what it is

Michael Jai White stars as a security guard trying to save a basketball arena from terrorists in this sequel to Sudden Death, a Jean Claude Van Damme movie from 1995. Direct-to-DVD quality. (Yesterday’s rank: 7)

7. Wentworth

For fans of: Orange Is the New Black | Is it good?: The show’s run has been uneven, but this is the final season, so if you’re a completist you should watch

Wentworth, an Australian prison drama, returns for its eighth and final season. Between this and the relatively recent end of Orange Is the New Black, fans of prison shows are entering a famine period. Maybe go back and watch Oz? (Yesterday’s rank: 10)

8. Bad Teacher

For fans of: Bad Moms, Bad Grandpa, Dirty Grandpa, Bad Teacher the show | Is it good?: It’s not super memorable, but it’s pretty funny

Man, remember Cameron Diaz? She was great. She’s “retired from acting” now. She hasn’t been in a movie since 2014. She’ll probably come back eventually for the right part, though, because it’s very rare that one can voluntarily stay away from fame. We’re looking forward to when she does. Paul Thomas Anderson, write something for her! (Yesterday’s rank: 3)

9. Yogi Bear

For fans of: Slapstick humor, saying “Hey Boo-Boo!” | Is it good?: No

Dan Aykroyd is the voice of the pic-a-nic basket-stealing bear and Justin Timberlake is his little sidekick Boo-Boo in this (otherwise) live-action 2010 update of the classic cartoon from the ’60s. it’s not even good by the low standards of cynically repurposed IP, but if you’re reading this, you’re probably an adult, which means it’s not for you. (Yesterday’s rank: N/A)

10. Cocomelon

For fans of: Nursery rhymes, singalongs | Is it good?: Babies love it

This little kids’ musical show has been moving on and off the Netflix chart since the end of August. Kids can’t get enough. It’s also a frequently updated YouTube channel, as you can see from the clip above, so there’s no shortage of Cocomelon content. (Yesterday’s rank: 8)

