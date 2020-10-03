What to Watch on Disney+ in October: The Mandalorian Season 2, The Right Stuff, and More

Star Wars fans rejoice! Forget pumpkin spice and trick-or-treating – this month on Disney Plus is all about Baby Yoda. The Mandalorian’s breakout star (officially known as The Child) makes his adorable return on Friday, Oct. 30 when the Star Wars spin-off series comes back for Season 2. Star Wars fans have been not-so-patiently waiting for the return and second season of the space western — featuring a lone bounty hunter and his journey to return, guide and protect his young ward to its home — since the debut of Baby Yoda last year. In the words of Werner Herzog, we would like to see the baby.

But while we’re waiting for the new season of The Mandalorian, there are plenty of other new original shows and exciting original series on Disney Plus that we have found. TV Guide has figured out exactly what to watch on the Disney Plus streaming service this October to keep us busy.

For lovers of The Simpsons animated series — Season 31 arrives on Oct. 2 on Disney+. Earlier in the month, new space race series The Right Stuff will make its debut; the eight-episode original series, is based on the best-selling book by Tom Wolfe (which also inspired a 1983 movie), follows America’s first astronauts, known as the Mercury Seven, in the early days of the U.S. Space Program. Patrick J. Adams, Colin O’Donoghue, Jake McDorman, Aaron Staton, James Lafferty, Micah Stock, and Michael Trotter star in these original show. The first two episodes of The Right Stuff series will premiere Friday, Oct. 9, with the rest of the episodes rolling out on Disney’s streaming service weekly on Fridays.

Also, on Oct. 9, the film The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader starts streaming on Disney+. This film is the third installment of the franchise and the return to the magical world of Narnia. The Voyage of the Dawn Treader is based on the C.S. Lewis classic novels The Chronicles of Narnia.

On Oct. 16, the film Clouds premiers on Disney+. The original movie is inspired by the true story of young teen diagnosed with cancer, who with just a few months to live, records an album that goes viral and is heard all around the world.

Also, premiering on Oct. 16 on Disney Plus is Meet the Chimps, a six-part series, from National Geographic, narrated by Jane Lynch. This documentary series gives a glimpse into the secret life of one of the largest wildlife sanctuaries in the world – Chimp Haven-a 200-acre refuge deep in the heart of Louisiana, which is home to more than 300 chimpanzees. Through observational-documentary filmmaking, we are able to take a look into the heart and souls of these amazing creatures in a way that has not been done before.

In addition to all of this movies and series premieres on Disney Plus in the month of October, you can check out every Halloween movie and TV specials streaming on Disney+ here.

Here’s everything we know is coming to Disney+ throughout October.

Oct. 2

The Simpsons Season 31

Oct. 9

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

The Right Stuff Episodes 1 and 2 [Trailer]

X2

Oct. 16

Clouds [Trailer]

Meet the Chimps [Trailer]

The Right Stuff Episode 3

Oct. 23

The Big Fib Season 2 [Trailer]

Once Upon a Snowman [Trailer]

The Right Stuff Episode 4

Oct. 30

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 1 [Trailer]

The Right Stuff Episode 5

