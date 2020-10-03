What time is the Preakness? Post time, TV channel, horses & more to watch 2020 race

It may be October, but the final leg of the 2020 Triple Crown — the Preakness — has finally arrived

Traditionally the second leg of the Triple Crown and held in mid-May, the 145th Preakness Stakes instead wraps up the Triple crown in front of an empty Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

The race will be without much added drama this year as Belmont winner and Derby runner-up Tiz the Law will skip a rematch with Derby victor Authentic. Tiz the Law will focus his training for the Nov. 7 Breeders’ Cup instead.

Authentic, trained by Bob Baffert, will run in the 1 3/16-mile Preakness, and headlines an 11-horse field. One other Baffert-trained horse, Thousand Words, will likely provide the stiffest competition to the Derby winner. Thousand Words was one of the favorites to win the Kentucky Derby but was a last-minute scratch after falling in the paddock moments before post.

Sporting News has you covered on how to watch the 2020 Preakness, including TV coverage, post time, horses running and more:

What time is the Preakness today?

TV coverage: NBC, fuboTV

NBC, fuboTV Date: Saturday, Oct. 3

Saturday, Oct. 3 Post time: 5:40 p.m.

Coverage of the 145th Preakness begins at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3. Post time is scheduled for 20 minutes before coverage concludes at 6 p.m.

What channel is the Preakness on?

TV channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: NBCSports.com

NBC broadcasts the Preakness at 4:30 p.m. ET, carrying coverage all the way through the 5:40 p.m. post time with coverage wrapping at 6. Another option to view the race is fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Preakness horses 2020

The 2020 Preakness includes 11 horses and jockeys, led by favorite Authentic who will be jockeyed by Horse Racing Hall of Fame inductee John Velazquez. Velazquez rode Authentic in the Derby as well.

Trainer Bob Baffert has two horses (Thousand Words and Authentic) in the race. Baffert is looking to become the first trainer to win the Preakness eight times, most recently having done so in 2018 with Justify.

Other noteworthy names include Swiss Skydiver looking to become the first filly to win the Preakness since Rachel Alexandra in 2009, and trainer Steve Asmussen who also has three horses in the race (Excession, Max Player and Pneumatic).