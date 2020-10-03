Wests Coast Eagles vs Collingwood Magpies kick off time, results, news for the 2020 finals

The equation for both sides is simple: Win or go home.

The Eagles, who finished fifth on the ladder in season 2020, will head into tonight’s match as heavy favourites and will welcome back some much-needed reinforcements.

Jack Redden, Jamie Cripps, Jeremy McGovern and Luke Shuey are the four big inclusions for the Eagles. All four players were part of the premiership squad who defeated the Magpies in 2017.

While the Magpies have dropped veteran Travis Varcoe and young gun Tyler Brown.

Chris Mayne and Darcy Cameron will come into coach Nathan Buckley’s side.