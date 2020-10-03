Wayne Bennett denies any knowledge of explosive Burgess allegations

South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett denies having any knowledge of the serious allegations levelled at Sam Burgess, while confirming team doctor Andrew McDonald will be with the side for Sunday’s finals clash with Newcastle.

Following a report in The Australian, the Rabbitohs forwards coach stood himself down from his roles with the club and Fox Sports as lawyers for the 2014 premiership winner vehemently denied the accusations.

Bennett has coached Burgess at international and NRL level after taking the job as England coach from 2016, and was also Rabbitohs head coach when the Great Britain forward medically retired three years later.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his side’s clash with Newcastle on Sunday, Bennett claimed he was personally unaware of the allegations reported and refuted suggestions people across the club knew about Burgess’ alleged behaviour.

Wayne Bennett, Coach of Souths (Getty)

Asked about Burgess’ alleged drug taking, Bennett said: “That’s the first I’ve ever known of him taking drugs.

“I’ve never heard a rumour around the club about Sam Burgess taking drugs.”

The master coach denied the claims in the report were widely known at Redfern.

“That is not true. It was not known widely within the club because I’ve been here since ’18 and I knew nothing about it until I’d been told in the last 24 hours,” Bennett said.

“I have never had a player or any staff member talk to me about it in any shape or form.

“They are allegations. When we get all the facts together and see this at the end of the day, we will take another position on it and make another statement.

“Right now, I’m not going to respond to allegations, I’m sure the club aren’t and the NRL aren’t.

“I will keep my powder dry because you might be wrong.”

South Sydney Rabbitohs player Sam Burgess in 2016 (Ben Rushton)

The allegations reported by The Australian also implicate Souths medico McDonald but the club is standing by him while the NRL and police investigation is ongoing. Bennett said that was appropriate.

“The team doctor is one of the most honest people I’ve ever met and worked with,” Bennett said. “He’s been here for 25 years. Anyone who knows the team doctor knows his ethics and he does a great job here. I wouldn’t be jumping the gun about what the club doctor has done or hasn’t done.

“He will be with the team tomorrow. He wasn’t here this morning because he doesn’t come in on Saturdays. He will be with the team tomorrow and there’s no reason why he shouldn’t.”

Despite the claims falling on the eve of the finals, the master coach was adamant the reports wouldn’t destabilise the players’ focus after a huge win over the Roosters in round 20.

“It will not affect the team in any shape, form or manner,” Bennett said. “You have to understand that, no matter how much it may excite you to think it may affect us.

“I can tell you categorically that it will not affect us, it has not affected us.

“Sam is an important part around us, a great bloke. The bottom line is there isn’t a big impact on us in any shape or form.”