Victoria records 12 new coronavirus cases, one further death

Victoria has recorded 12 new cases of coronavirus, and one more person has died.
The 14-day rolling average for Melbourne is now under 12.
There are still 13 cases without a known sources in the metro area.
It comes as a Melbourne council is threatening to close local beaches to the public after crowds were seen ignoring social distancing rules to escape the unseasonable heat.
The crowds also gathered in parks and outdoor recreational areas, with many drinking alcohol and failing to wear masks as per current health regulations.