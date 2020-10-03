Victoria Beckham Launches Her Own Posh Spice Lipstick

WENN

The former Spice Girls member has released a new lipstick from her beauty brand, naming the product after her pop star nickname from her music heyday.

Victoria Beckham is giving fans a blast from the past by introducing a new Posh Spice lipstick.

The former Spice Girls star has unveiled the Victoria Beckham Beauty brand item after announcing the launch in a statement on Thursday (01Oct20).

”I was given the name Posh in 1996 over lunch with Peter Loraine of Top of The Pops Magazine and the rest of the Spice Girls,” she shared. “I was young and shy, and being Posh helped me find my style and confidence – and my voice.”

The singer-turned-fashion mogul admits she distanced herself from her pop star nickname when the band split, but now she wants to celebrate it again.

”Posh forever changed the course of my life, opening the door for me to go after my dreams,” she added. “This week, I celebrate Posh with the launch of Posh Lipstick… It is deeply personal – lipstick has always given me confidence when I needed it and extra spice when I already had it.”

“Each shade is inspired by a specific memory, and whilst the moments may have been my own, the energy and emotion is shared by us all.”

Victoria is ranked 12th on Forbes’ 2020 list of the highest-earning celebrity business moguls, sharing the spot with fellow Brit Simon Cowell. They earned an estimated $44 million each in the past 12 months.

Dr. Dre comes in at number one thanks to his headphone and speaker company Beats Electronics, founded as Beats by Dr. Dre in 2006. The venture earns him an estimated $1.5 billion a year.

In second place is Kanye West, who earns around $1.3 billion annually from his Yeezy sneaker and clothing line – a collaboration with sportswear brand Adidas.

Kim Kardashian and Rihanna are on the list as well.