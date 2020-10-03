UK coronavirus infections soar as 12,782 new positive cases are recorded

The UK has recorded its highest ever daily increase of new coronavirus infections – almost doubling the previous hour record.

Department of Health officials revealed that 12,872 people has tested positive for Covid-19 in the last hours on Saturday.

The previous high came on Tuesday this week, when 7,143 were reported to have been infected with the virus.

Health chiefs say that the new figure also includes infections that were previously missed from September .

A total of 49 people died in all settings in the last hours as a result of the virus in the UK.

The figures are usually released daily by the Department of Health on its website at 4pm but today they were not released until 8.45pm.

The official website tracking the cases and deaths said there had been a ‘technical issue’.

A notice added: “This means the total reported over the coming days will include some additional cases from the period between September and 1 October, increasing the number of cases reported.”

Figures continue to remain high in Scotland despite new restrictions on social gatherings and pub opening times being enforced last week.

The latest figures from the Scottish Government revealed that 764 people had tested positive for the virus overnight on Saturday.







(Image: Daily Record)



A further four people were reported to have died from the virus, bringing Scotland’s total of deaths to 2,526 since the pandemic began.

Scotland recorded a record high of 806 new daily cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Scientists in Oxford who are working on a coronavirus vaccine are anticipating it will be approved by early next year.

It is believed that once the process is under way, it could take six months to distribute the vaccine, but that the timeline could be even quicker than that, according to government sources.

Drive-through vaccination centres are being planned to cope with the huge logistical challenge of giving vaccines to tens of millions of people. The armed forces are also likely to be called in to help.







(Image: REUTERS)



A government source told The Times: “We are looking at closer to six months and it is likely to be far shorter than that.”

But other officials are more cautions. A Royal Society report suggested it could take up to a year to successfully distribute a dose of the vaccine to every adult in the UK.

They believe that while priority groups could be targeted, it would depend on the successful roll out and administration of the vaccine in the first few months.

It’s likely that the elderly and vulnerable will be eligible for the jab first, which will be crucial in allowing the lifting of restrictions.

Young, healthy adults would be lower down the list.

The drug, currently being developed at Oxford University with the pharmaceutical giant Astrazeneca, is the most advanced of the vaccines that have been backed by the UK.