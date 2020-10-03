Tyga Leaks EXPLICIT PICS On His Onlyfans: ‘Fully Shaved’ & ’10 Inches’! (Graphic Pics)

Rap star Tyga is doing the MOST on his Onlyfans. Yesterday, learned that Tyga leaked explicit pics onto the adult platform

HERE IS A LINK TO A TWITTER SEARCH OF TYGA

Most celebrities use Onlyfans to post PG rated photos and videos. Tyga seems to be the first major artist, to actually post nude pics of himself on the platform.

And it seems to be working. As soon as Tyga began posting pics, they popped up all over social media. And both women and men all seem to be impressed with Tyga’s …. body parts.

Trina, a female rapper, is posting explicit pics of herself on her Onlyfans. But she’s not putting it all out there like Tyga. Look at Trina’s page:

HERE IS A LINK TO A TWITTER SEARCH OF TYGA

Tyga, real name Micheal Ray Stevenson, (a backronym for Thank you God always), is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, and television personality.

fter a number of independent releases, Tyga signed a recording contract with Young Money Entertainment, Cash Money Records and Republic Records in 2008. His major label debut Careless World: Rise of the Last King was released in 2011 and included the successful singles “Rack City”, “Faded” featuring Lil Wayne, “Far Away” featuring Chris Richardson, “Still Got It” featuring Drake, and “Make It Nasty”.

He revived his career in May 2018 with his single, “Taste” featuring Offset, peaked at number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, being his first Top 40 single since “Ayo” with Chris Brown in 2015. That single would later serve as the lead single for his seventh album Legendary, which was eventually released in 2019.

HERE IS A LINK TO A TWITTER SEARCH OF TYGA