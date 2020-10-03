TV Schedule: What to Watch the Week of October 4, 2020

RELATED STORIES

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 36 premieres (including Supernatural‘s final run, Patrick Dempsey’s Devils and The Haunting of Bly Manor), six finales (including The Boys‘ sophomore closer and Room 104‘s last episode ever) and myriad specials (including an election-themed installment of black-ish and the vice presidential debate between Sen. Kamala Harris and incumbent VP Mike Pence).

SUNDAY, OCT. 4

3 am David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet documentary premiere (Netflix)

8 pm Pandora Season 2 premiere (The CW)

8 pm Power Book II: Ghost fall finale (Starz)

9 pm Britannia Season 2 premiere (Epix)

9 pm Flesh and Blood (UK) Stateside premiere (PBS)

9 pm The Good Lord Bird limited series premiere (Showtime)

9 pm The Walking Dead‘s original Season 10 finale (AMC)

10 pm black-ish election special (ABC)

10 pm Cobra (UK) Stateside premiere (PBS)

10 pm The Comedy Store docuseries premiere (Showtime)

10 pm First Ladies docuseries premiere (CNN)

10:06 pm The Walking Dead: World Beyond limited series premiere (AMC)

11:21 pm Talking Dead Season 9 finale (AMC)

MONDAY, OCT. 5

8 pm Big Brother time slot premiere (CBS)

8 pm Joe Biden Town Hall, moderated by Lester Holt (NBC)

9 pm One Day at a Time Season 4 broadcast premiere (CBS; two episodes)

10 pm Soulmates series premiere (AMC)

TUESDAY, OCT. 6

8 pm Swamp Thing broadcast premiere (The CW)

9 pm 16 and Pregnant reboot premiere (MTV)

9 pm Ellen’s Game of Games Season 4 premiere (NBC)

9 pm Next series premiere (Fox)

9 pm Siempre, Luis documentary premiere (HBO)

10 pm The FBI Declassified series premiere (CBS)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7

3 am Books of Blood film premiere (Hulu)

3 am Hubie Halloween film premiere (Netflix)

8 pm Devils (IT) Stateside premiere (The CW)

8 pm Doctor Who: The Faceless Ones special, Night 1 of 2 (BBC America)

9 pm Coroner Season 2 premiere (The CW)

9 pm The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 premiere (Bravo)

9 pm Vice Presidential Debate (ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC)

9 pm Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth documentary premiere (HBO)

THURSDAY, OCT. 8

3 am Charm City Kings film premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 1 finale (CBS All Access)

8 pm Connecting series premiere (NBC)

8 pm Doctor Who: The Faceless Ones special, Night 2 of 2 (BBC America)

8 pm Supernatural returns (The CW)

8:20 pm Thursday Night Football premiere (Fox)

8:30 pm Late Night With Seth Meyers: Closer Look Thursday special (NBC)

9 pm The Outpost Season 3 premiere (The CW)

FRIDAY, OCT. 9

3 am The Boys Season 2 finale (Amazon Prime)

3 am Deaf U docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Ghostwriter Season 2 premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am The Haunting of Bly Manor premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Right Stuff limited series premiere (Disney+; first two episodes)

8 pm Raven’s Home Season 4 premiere (Disney Channel)

11 pm The Graham Norton Show Season 28 premiere (BBC America)

11 pm Room 104 series finale (HBO)

SATURDAY, OCT. 10

10 pm Eli Roth’s History of Horror Season 2 premiere (AMC)

