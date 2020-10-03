Trysten Hill fined $13K for hits on Chris Carson, Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson avoided a major injury during the team’s Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The 26-year-old left the game late in the fourth quarter after having his leg twisted by Trysten Hill, and the league has come down hard on the defensive tackle.
Hill has been fined $6,522 for unnecessary roughness after twisting Carson’s leg, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. He also was fined an additional $6,522 for unnecessary roughness after his huge hit on quarterback Russell Wilson.
Carson exited the game with 14 carries for 64 yards and three receptions for 12 yards. So far this season, the Oklahoma State product has 37 carries for 157 yards and 12 receptions for 93 yards and three touchdowns.
Wilson managed to bounce back from the big hit made by Hill to stay in the game.
