Trump not yet on clear path to recovery, source says By

WASHINGTON () – President Donald Trump is not yet on a clear path to recovery from COVID-19 and some of his vital signs over the last 24 hours were very concerning, a person familiar with the situation told reporters on Saturday.
The source, who asked not to be identified, said the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of Trump’s care. The assessment seemed at odds with that of Trump’s doctor during a brief press conference.
