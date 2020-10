Trump is doing well and told Walter Reed doctors ‘I could walk out of here today’

Trump’s personal physician Sean Conley (pictured) says the president is in ‘high spirits’ and continuing to work while hospitalized for treatment for coronavirus

Confusion has erupted over Donald Trump’s condition as he fights coronavirus after the president’s doctors said he is doing ‘very well’ while a White House source claimed his vitals are ‘very concerning’.

Trump’s personal physician Sean Conley offered an update on his condition outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Saturday morning alongside several other members of the president’s medical team.

‘This morning, the president is doing very well. The team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made. He’s been fever free for hours and we are cautiously optimistic,’ Conley said, adding that Trump has been working and walking in his hospital suite.

Conley’s depiction was far more optimistic than one put forward by a White House source familiar with the president’s health who spoke to Bloomberg Business pooler Cheryl Bolen on background immediately after the briefing ended.

‘The president’s vitals over the last hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery,’ the source told Bolen, who passed that information along to the press pool.

The briefing raised more questions than answers as Conley declined to say what temperature the president had when he had a fever, whether he was on oxygen and when he last tested negative for COVID.

Conley told reporters the team was 72 hours into Trump’s diagnosis. But that would put the timeline at the president testing positive Wednesday morning. Trump tweeted shortly before 1 am on Friday he had tested positive. On Thursday he flew to his golf club in Bedminister, New Jersey, for a fundraiser with about 100 people.

‘Just 72 hours into the diagnosis now, the first week of COVID, in a particular day seven to day 10, are most critical in determining the likely course of this illness. At this the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made. Thursday he had a mild cough with nasal congestion and fatigue all of which are now resolving and improving,’ Conley said.

Dr Shaun Dooley, a critical care physician, also spoke at the briefing and said Trump’s heart, liver and kidney functions are being monitored and are currently in good condition.

‘He’s in exceptionally good spirits,’ Dooley said of the president. ‘In fact, as we were completing our multidisciplinary round this morning, the quote he left us with is “I feel like I could walk out of here today” and that was a very encouraging comment from the president.’

A source, believed to be Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, told a pool of reporters that Trump’s road to recovery is not ‘clear’. Multiple sources said that Trump was administered oxygen while at the White House on Friday, before he checked into the hospital.

Trump is currently undergoing a range of treatments including a polyclonal antibody cocktail made by Regeneron that is not available to the public, remdesivir – an ebola drug that has already been shown to work against the virus – and vitamin D. He is also taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine (the generic name for Pepcid AC), melatonin and daily aspirin.

The president took to Twitter shortly after the briefing ended, writing: ‘Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well!’

A team of Trump’s doctors joined Conley at a briefing outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Saturday

The president, 74, gave a ‘thumbs up’ as he walked from the White House to Marine One to be airlifted to hospital on Friday evening. He waved to reporters on the South Lawn but didn’t speak. He walked on his own with no help

A video was tweeted from President Trump’s account as he was transported to the hospital. In the 18-second clip, Trump thanked the American public for their support after he announced his coronavirus diagnosis on Friday morning

The president took to Twitter shortly after the briefing ended and thanked his medical team for their help

WHO HAS TRUMP BEEN IN CONTACT WITH AND WHO AMONG THEM IS INFECTED Hope Hicks, counselor to the president – POSITIVE Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump – NEGATIVE Barron Trump – NEGATIVE Tiffany Trump – NEGATIVE Eric Trump, Lara Trump – NEGATIVE Donald Trump Jr, Kimberly Guilfoyle – NEGATIVE Vice President Mike Pence – NEGATIVE Joe Biden and Jill Biden – NEGATIVE Dan Scavino, Social Media Director – NEGATIVE RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel – POSITIVE Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff – NEGATIVE Kayleigh McEnany, press secretary – NEGATIVE KellyAnne Conway, Trump’s former advisor who attended Saturday’s announcement of SCOTUS nominee – POSITIVE Amy Coney Barrett, Supreme Court nominee – NEGATIVE (She had the virus in the summer) Rev John Jenkins, President of Notre Dame who attended Saturday’s announcement of SCOTUS nominee – POSITIVE Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina who attended Saturday’s announcement of SCOTUS nominee – POSITIVE Mike Lee, Utah Republican senator who attended Saturday’s announcement of SCOTUS nominee – POSITIVE Bill Stepien, campaign manager – POSITIVE Chris Christie, helped with debate prep – POSITIVE John McEntee, Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office – UNKNOWN Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney. Giuliani had spent the weekend at the White House doing debate prep – UNKNOWN Mitch McConnell – UNKNOWN Lindsey Graham – UNKNOWN Robert Ford, CEO of Abbott Laboratories, who was at the White House on Monday – UNKNOWN Admiral Brett Geroir, assistant Health and Human Services secretary – UNKNOWN Alex Azar, HHS secretary – UNKNOWN

Asked about the discrepancy with Trump’s testing timeline, Conley said Thursday night was when the team got a PCR confirmation of positive. It’s unclear what kind of COVID tests the president receives on a daily basis. Trump and those around him are regularly tested.

‘So Thursday afternoon following, following the news of a close contact is when we repeated testing and given kind of clinical indication, a little bit more concern and that’s when — late that night we got the PRC confirmation,’ Conley said.

But a White House official clarified later that Conley meant it’s day three of the president’s diagnosis, not 72 hours and clarified the timing of medication administered to Trump.

‘The doctor meant it’s day three, not yet 72 hours,’ the official told .com. ‘Diagnosis was made Thursday night, Regeneron administered later that night (2 days ago), not 48 hours ago.’

Dr Brian Garabaldi told reporters at the briefing: ‘About 48 hours ago the president received a special antibody therapy directed at the coronavirus.’

Conley issued a statement clarifying his own remarks after the briefing, writing: ‘This morning while summarizing the President’s health, I incorrectly used the term “seventy two hours” instead of “day three” and “forty eight hours” instead of “day two” with regards to his diagnosis and the administration of the polyclonal antibody therapy.

‘The President was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on the evening of Thursday, October 1st and had received Regeron’s antibody cocktail on Friday, October 2nd.’

White House senior staff and people meeting with the president receive the Abbott test, a 15 minute rapid response test that is said to be about 50 per cent accurate. The PCR test that Conley referred to has a more accurate response rate.

Conley said it was ‘likely’ President Trump will be in the hospital five days.

But the confusion raises more questions particularly after reports White House officials wanted to keep it a secret that Trump’s close aide, Hope Hicks, tested positive for COVID on Thursday after not feeling well Wednesday night, when she was with President Trump in Minnesota for a campaign rally.

Trump spoke for only 45 minutes at that rally – unusually short for him as he tends to speak for over an hour – and was reported to have fallen asleep on the Air Force One during the trip back to Washington, which is also unusual for the president.

Conley said the plan was to treat Trump with a five-day course of remdesivir, a broad-spectrum anti-viral medication that has been used to treat Ebola and is being tested for possible use against the coronavirus.

‘It’s important to note that the president has been fever-free for over hours,’ Conley said, although he declined to say what the president’s temperature had been.

He also caused confusion as to whether the president was ever on supplemental oxygen. The coronavirus affects a person’s breathing and some patients end up on ventilators.

‘He’s not needed any this morning today at all,’ he said.

Two people close to the White House told the New York Times in separate interviews that Trump had trouble breathing on Friday and doctors put him on supplemental oxygen after his oxygen level dropped while he was still at the White House.

Trump took to Twitter on Friday night to share an upbeat message about his condition amid reports that he had been hospitalized because he was having ‘trouble breathing’.

‘Going well, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!’ Trump tweeted after a CNN report quoted an unnamed presidential adviser claiming that there is ‘reason for concern’ about his condition.

‘This is serious,’ the source told CNN, stating that Trump was ‘very tired, very fatigued’ and claimed that his condition was much more severe than Melania’s.

They confirmed he is ‘fatigued’, but that his condition is not deteriorating and the public should not be alarmed.

The president gave a ‘thumbs up’ as he walked from the White House to Marine One to be airlifted to hospital on Friday evening. He waved to reporters on the South Lawn but didn’t speak.

Before traveling to hospital, Trump had released an 18 second video message to the nation, saying he was being hospitalized but ‘I think I’m doing very well.’

‘We’re going to make sure that things work out,’ he said, adding that the first lady was also ‘doing very well’.

With just a month to go until the election, it also emerged that:

Eleven people involved in the set-up and planning of Tuesday night’s presidential debate have now tested positive for COVID-19

Debate moderator Chris Wallace revealed that Donald Trump and his family arrived to the debate too late to take a COVID test

Wallace also said that debate organizers ‘were not especially happy that the presidential party was not wearing masks’ and ‘there seems to have been a disregard for the risks of this virus’

Eight people who attended Amy Coney Barrett’s ceremonial nomination to the Supreme Court last Saturday tested positive for COVID-19, giving rise to fears that it was a ‘super-spreader event’

Among the top Trump officials who have tested positive are: Former presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway, top aide Hope Hicks, campaign manager Bill Stepien and RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump have expressed their well-wishes for their father

New Jersey contact tracers are struggling to work out the names of all of the people who were present at a fundraiser the president attended on Thursday just hours before he was diagnosed with the virus

Trump will work from the Presidential suite at Walter Reed that is specially outfitted with protective devices and communications gear

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel sent the chamber home for a three-week recess after three Republican senators – Thom Tillis, Mike Lee and Ron Johnson – tested positive for the virus

President Trump tweeted Friday night that he believed his treatment was ‘going well’ and gave thanks for his support

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows arrives at Walter Reed ahead of Conley’s press conference on Saturday

Trump supporter Richard Potcner camps outside Walter Reed hospital on Saturday

Trump supporters hold signs outside Walter Reed hospital on Saturday

Regeneron’s experimental coronavirus antibody cocktail saw success in early tests, driving down viral loads and cutting recovery times in HALF The President is being treated with an experimental coronavirus antibody cocktail developed by Regeneron, the White House revealed Friday. ‘Following PCR-confirmation of the President’s diagnosis, as a precautionary measure, he received a single 8 gram dose of Regneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail,’ wrote physician to the president, Dr Sean Conley, in a White House memo. The cocktail, REGN-COV2, contains an antibody made by the company from mice and another isolated from a recovered COVID-19 patient, each of which may help to neutralize coronavirus. Regeneron’s latest data from the ongoing trials, show the drug drove down the viral loads of patients who were not hospitalized and cut their recovery times by nearly half. But it’s very much an experimental treatment, and the data announced earlier this week are the first published from the trial. Two patients treated with the antibody cocktail had ‘adverse events’ – undesirable side effects. One of those was a ‘serious’ adverse event, but Regeneron did not reveal details of what happened to the patient, who received a low dose of the drug. REGN-COV2 is comprised of a duo of therapeutics in a class of drugs known as monoclonal antibodies (hence REGN-COV2’s distinction as a ‘polyclonal antibody’), which are clones of antibody that attacks a specific antigen. These groups of antibodies than neutralized pathogens such as viruses, bacteria or even cancerous tumors. Although they are made in the lab, they mimic immune cells that develop naturally in the bodies of people or animals when they are exposed to diseases. The drug class is considered one of the most exciting areas of development in current medical research because of it can be tailored to treat so many diseases and programmed to leave healthy cells alone. The president is also being treated with remdesivir, an anti-viral drug first made to try and treat Ebola, has been used experimentally on COVID-19 patients since the outbreak’s early days. The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the drug on May 1, in response to the preliminary results of a notable study that was released at the end of April. According to Hackensack Meridian Health, initially only severely ill hospitalized COVID-19 patients were eligible to be treated with remdesivir, otherwise known as Veklury. On August 28, the FDA extended its authorization to all hospitalized adult and pediatric patients with suspected or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, irrespective of their severity of disease. ‘The FDA continues to make safe and potentially helpful treatments for COVID-19 available as quickly as possible in order to help patients. The data to support today’s action are encouraging. The data show that this treatment has the potential to help even more hospitalized patients who are suffering from the effects of this devastating virus,’ said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D. ‘We are working with drug developers to conduct randomized clinical trials to further study the safety and effectiveness of a number of potential therapies for COVID-19.’ However in August, a report from the drug’s California-based maker, Gilead Sciences Inc found that the effects of the medication may only be seen in those with severe infections. There are claims of miraculous recovery, improved survival odds and shorter illness, but other studies have found it makes no difference to patients in hospital with Covid-19. Remdesivir produced encouraging results earlier this year when it showed promise for both preventing and treating MERS – another coronavirus – in macaque monkeys. The drug appears to help stop the replication of viruses like coronavirus and Ebola alike. It’s not entirely clear how the drug accomplishes this feat, but it seems to stop the genetic material of the virus, RNA, from being able to copy itself. That, in turn, stops the virus from being able to proliferate further inside the patient’s body.

The White House said Trump was being admitted to Walter Reed for tests ‘out of an abundance of caution’ after he developed a fever, congestion and a cough.

He is expected to remain in hospital for ‘a few days’ where he will continue working, they added.

White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah confirmed that Trump had not transferred power to Vice President Mike Pence, despite his hospitalization. ‘The president is in charge,’ she said.

Pence is at the Naval Observatory where he lives. He tested negative for COVID on Friday morning and Saturday morning.

For patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the FDA has given emergency-use authorization for Veklury, also known as remdesivir, an intravenous antiviral drug sold by Gilead Sciences Inc, which has been shown to shorten hospital stays.

Conley said in a letter to Press Secretary McEnancy that Trump began taking the drug Friday night.

‘This afternoon, in consultation with specialists from Walter Reed and Johns Hopkins University, I recommended movement of the President up to Walter Reed Military Medical Center for further monitoring,’ Conley wrote.

‘This evening I am happy to report that the President is doing very well.

‘He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with specialists we have elected to initiate remdesivir therapy.

‘He has completed his first dose and is resting comfortably.’

Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug first made to try and treat Ebola, has been used experimentally on COVID-19 patients since the outbreak’s early days.

It was given emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration on May 1 but could only be used on severely ill hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

On August 28, the FDA extended its authorization to all hospitalized adult and pediatric patients with suspected or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, irrespective of their severity of disease.

The update on Trump’s treatment came as the extent of the coronavirus outbreak in his administration became more clear.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, it was confirmed that Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Politico said Stepien, 42, received his diagnosis Friday and is experiencing ‘mild flu-like symptoms’.

He traveled to and from Cleveland for Tuesday’s presidential debate with the president.

Just hours earlier, Republican Sens Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Mike Lee of Utah confirmed they had tested positive. Both senators was in the Rose Garden for the announcement of Trump’s Supreme Court nomination on Saturday.

Trump’s former adviser Kellyanne Conway also tested positive Friday night.

It means at least seven people who were in attendance at the Saturday Rose Garden event nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court have now tested positive: President Trump, the first lady, a senior White House aide, two Republican senators who sit on the judiciary committee, Conway, and the head of the University of Notre Dame.

There are still several people who have been in close contact with Trump recently who have not revealed whether they have since tested positive or not.

As more positive tests were revealed, the White House’s testing infrastructure came under fire with claims that it is inconsistent and relying on rapid tests that produce mixed results.

Additionally, the White House does not appear to be making any changes to its current virus protocol, as it will not move to a new testing system.

Three White House reporters also tested positive Friday as the White House National Security Council ordered all staff to begin wearing masks in White House common areas and to ‘avoid unnecessary visits’ to the West Wing, according to an internal email.

Mask use on the White House grounds has mostly been lax, with Trump often having questioned and sometimes ridiculed their use despite medical experts’ insistence the practice saves lives.

Many White House staffers only appeared publicly wearing masks for the first Friday as they waited for Trump to Board Marine One.

In a video message posted to Twitter as he was transported to hospital, the president thanked the American people for their support following his diagnosis.

‘I want to thank everyone for the tremendous support. I’m going to Walter Reed hospital, I think I’m doing well, but we’re going to make sure things work out,’ he said in the 18-second clip.

‘The First Lady is doing very well. So, thank you very much, I appreciate it. I will never forget it.’

Trump is seen stepping off Marine One after arriving to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday afternoon

Trump waves from the Presidential motorcade while arriving to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

Trump’s motorcade arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center shortly after the White House announced that he ‘will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days’ after testing positive for coronavirus

On Friday evening, Eric Trump tweeted that his father ‘is a true warrior’ and asked Americans to ‘join me in praying for his recovery’.

‘He will fight through this with the same strength and conviction that he uses to fight for America each and every day,’ Eric wrote. ‘I ask you to join me in praying for his recovery. I have never been more proud of someone and what they have had to endure.’

Trump’s daughter Ivanka also called him a ‘warrior’ saying he ‘will beat this’.

‘I love you, Dad,’ she added.

Ivanka Trump tweeted ‘I love you dad’ as the president was hospitalized on Friday night

Trump, 74, and Melania, 50, announced they tested positive in the early hours of Friday morning and at the were self-isolating at the White House.

Melania, who tweeted that she has ‘mild symptoms’ has not been taken to hospital with the president and will remain quarantined in the White House.

Trump’s son Eric called for prayers for his father’s recovery and said he was a ‘true warrior’

Earlier while still at the White House, Trump’s physician said he was treated with a single dose of Regenron’s experimental polyclonal antibody cocktail. He added that the President was ‘fatigued but in good spirits’.

The next week is considered the critical phase in his illness. Dr David A. Nace, a geriatrics expert and director of medical affairs at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, told the New York Times that Trump’s symptoms may be more severe because of his failure to wear a mask.

Older men are also at greater risk of becoming seriously ill.

Supporters of Trump gathered around the military hospital on Friday night as some held a prayer group for his recovery.

Trump’s presidential suite in the hospital has its own ICU, secure conference room and kitchen. Doctors are vetted in advance in case the president needs specialty care and the White House physician has sleeping quarters.

The White House Chief of Staff also has his own office space in the president’s area, which is controlled by the White House, not by the Department of Defense.

Known as Ward 71, the Presidential Suite is one of six special patient rooms reserved for high-ranking military officers and members of the White House cabinet.

The suite is ‘specially outfitted with protective devices and communications gear used in support of the president,’ wrote Rear Admiral Connie Mariano, who served as a physician to both presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton and was director of the White House Medical Unit.

With a dining room lit by a crystal chandelier and, a desk a few steps from the hospital bed and rooms decked out with couches for receiving visitors as well as security technology, it’s equipped for Trump to continue to carry out his presidential duties.

Trump will stay in the ‘Presidential Suite’ at Walter Reed Medical Center. Pictured: One of the rooms of Ward 71, which are reserved for high-ranking military officers and cabinet members

The White House has said President Trump will continue to work from Walter Reed. One of the Rooms in Ward 71 is equipped with a desk for just that purpose

THE CRUCIAL QUESTIONS OVER TRUMP’S HEALTH WHEN PRECISELY WAS HE DIAGNOSED WITH COVID-19? We now have had three different versions of when Trump was diagnosed from the White House, ranging from Wednesday morning to Friday at 1am. The White House has also not said what ‘diagnosed’ means – it could mean spotting clinical symptoms or testing positive. The White House first announced Donald Trump’s positive test result – and that of the first lady – at 1am EST on Friday morning. But Dr. Sean Conley said on Saturday morning just before midday that the president was ‘ 72 hours into the diagnosis.’ That would mean he was diagnosed with COVID on Wednesday and as early as Wednesday morning – after he returned from the presidential debate with joe Biden and before he took part in a White House South lawn event then flew to Minnesota for an indoors fundraiser and outdoors rally. Dr. Conley then offered a different version saying that on Thursday afternoon ‘we repeated testing’ and Trump was given a PCR test – the most accurate kind because he ‘gave a kind of clinical indication.’ He did not say if that was before or after he flew to New Jersey for an indoors fundraiser. Trump himself told Sean Hannity shortly after 9pm that night that he was waiting for a test. After Conley spoke a White House source said ‘on background’: ‘The doctor meant it’s day 3, not yet 72hrs. Diagnosis made Thursday night.’ Then in another turn, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany issued a written statement from Conley saying he ‘incorrectly used the term “seventy two hours” instead of “day three” and “forty eight hours” instead of “day two.” He added that the first diagnosis was on ‘Thursday evening.’ WHEN PRECISELY WERE SYMPTOMS FIRST DETECTED AND WHEN PRECISELY WAS HE TESTED? There is no clarity over when Trump was last tested before his positive result. Dr. Conley repeated the White House claim that he is tested ‘frequently’ but did not say what that meant. They have never said if he was routinely given the less accurate Abbott Labs 15 minute test or the advanced OCR test. When he arrived at Tuesday’s presidential debate Trump was too late to be tested by the Cleveland Clinic. Moderator Chris Wallace said there was an ‘honor system’ for the candidates; Trump’s team told the Debate Commission he was negative. That night he was said to have fallen asleep on Air Force One home from the presidential debate, in contrast to normally watching television and tweeting. But it is unknown if this was seen as a possible symptom at the . Dr. Conley initially said Trump was diagnosed ’72 hours’ before the Saturday statement which would mean Wednesday morning. Trump then went to Minnesota on Wednesday for a fundraiser and a rally, where he spoke for 45 minutes, far less than his usual performances of more than an hour. It is unknown if this was treated as a symptom. Hope Hicks’ positive result came on Thursday morning but nobody has said if Trump was tested as soon as it was given or if it was until late Thursday afternoon that he was given a full nasal swab. WHEN WAS HE FIRST TREATED FOR COVID? Dr. Sean Conley said Saturday that he was speaking ’48 hours after’ the first Regenron treatment was given to Trump. That would mean on Thursday morning. But the public were not told he was even ill until Friday at 1am, and no drug treatment was disclosed until Friday afternoon. After Dr. Conley spoke, a White House source spoke ‘on background’ and said: ‘The Doctor meant it’s day 3, not yet 72hrs, Regeneron administered later that night (2 days ago), not 48hrs ago.’ Then in a statement Dr. Conley said Regenron was first administered on Friday – but not when. DID HE GO TO ANY EVENTS WHEN DOCTORS SUSPECTED HE WAS UNWELL OR HAD BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH CLINICAL SYMPTOMS OF COVID? The White House doctors and series of statements offer no insight into when Trump first felt unwell; when anyone suspected he was unwell; when he was first tested; and if a doctor had seen clinical signs of COVID before he was nasally swabbed. That means that Trump could have gone to any or all of a Minnesota fundraiser and rally; a White House South Lawn event; and a New Jersey fundraiser with doctors suspecting he had COVID or even having tested him for it. HAS THE PRESIDENT EVER BEEN ON OXYGEN? Dr. Conley grinned as he repeatedly said Trump as ‘not on oxygen now.’ Pressed repeatedly about the president ever having had it he said: ‘Thursday, no oxygen, none at this moment, and yesterday with the team, while we were all here, he was not on oxygen.’ About an hour later the New York Times and Associated Press reported Trump was given oxygen at the White House residence. There has been no official denial or confirmation but Dr. Conley had left that possibility open. Why he would not confirm it is unknown. WHAT TEMPERATURE DID THE PRESIDENT’S FEVER SPIKE AT? This simple question was not answered. It is a crucial clinical indication but all Dr. Conley would say is that he has been fever-free for hours. Given that the White House now disputed Dr. Conley’s use of 48 and 72 hours, even that cannot be taken as true. DOES THE PRESIDENT HAVE HEART OR LUNG DAMAGE? Dr. Conley was asked about lung damage and said: ‘We’re following all of that. We do daily ultrasounds. We do daily lab work. The team is tracking all of that.’ But that does not say if there is any damage to his lungs.’ He simply ignored a question about Trump’s heart. DO WE KNOW EVERY DRUG OR TREATMENT HE HAS TAKEN? The White House in two statements has detailed drugs Trump has been given. On Friday’s afternoon it said he was given the experimental Regeneron antibody ‘cocktail’ as well as zinc, Vitamin D and the histamine-blocker famotidine. Then late on Friday night a statement from Dr. Conley said he had been given the antiviral Remdesvir. But Dr. Conley refused to answer if Trump was on steroids. He did not say if he is on any other drugs. Trump previously took hydroxychloroquine in late May and early June despite its use at the being at best questionable and at worst risky. In June Dr. Conley said Trump takes three daily drugs: 40mg of Rosuvastatin, a statin; 1mg of finasteride, the hair-loss drug generally marketed as Propecia; and 81mg of aspirin. But on Saturday Dr. Conley walked off when he was asked twice if Trump was on steroids. DO WE KNOW ALL THE PRESIDENT’S UNDERLYING CONDITIONS? We do not know if we do. The last medical report in June said he was clinically obsess but had health cholesterol, resting heart rate and blood pressure., normal kidney, liver and thyroid function, normal blood count and normal Vitamin V12 and Vitamin D levels. But the White House has never explained fully his mystery trip to Walter Reed in November 2019 when Mike Pence was told to be on ‘standby’ to assume the powers of the presidency. Since then Trump’s struggle to walk down a ramp at West Point and his strange drinking of water with two hands has been the subject of widespread speculation about cognitive issues. He has denied having ‘a series of mini-strokes’ in an angry tweet but his physician has never fully addressed the visit or his cognitive state. WHO IS TREATING THE PRESIDENT? His treatment is being led by Dr. Sean Conley, who introduced other Walter Reed staff – including pulmonary specialists – on Saturday. But the White House has not answered questions on the names of his full team. It has also not said if he or Dr. Conley have consulted other doctors on the coronavirus task force including Dr. Tony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, both renowned specialists. And it has not said if he has consulted Dr. Scott Atlas the controversial member of the taskforce who has spoken in favour of ‘herd immunity’ and minimized the importance of masks, and been called an ‘outlier’ who gives ‘bad information’ by Dr. Fauci. Also unaddressed is whether Dr. Conley has reached out to Admiral Ronny Jackson, Trump’s last White House doctor. He quit after his nomination to run Veterans Affairs was withdrawn and an investigation opened into whether he was drunk on the job and gave out prescription drugs to staffers, earning the nickname ‘Candyman.’ He had previously claimed the president could ‘live to 200.’ On Friday he tweeted that the president was ‘asymptomatic’ which quickly became plainly untrue. He is running for Congress as a Republican and it is unclear if he retains a medical registration. IS THE PRESIDENT’S DOCTOR TOO TIRED TO FUNCTION? After Dr. Conley’s press conference, a White House ‘source’ told reporters who had just questioned the physician a completely different version of the president’s health – that there was ‘not a clear path to recovery.’ Then another White House ‘source’ said: ‘I expect the Doctor will release a memo laying out timelines to further clarify. We are all running on limited sleep and days are running together.’ Dr. Conley however is a commander in the Navy and would be expected to be aided by multiple specialists to perform his task. Doctors are trained not to become over-tired and to recognize the need to get rest. His superior officers would emphasize that to him and at Walter Reed, Trump was attended by specialists who could take over to let Dr. Conley rest. HAS THE PRESIDENT OR ANYONE ELSE ORDERED DOCTORS NOT TO BE FULLY TRANSPARENT – AND DID DR. CONLEY WRITE HIS OWN STATEMENT? This is simply unknown. Dr. Conley has never before spoken to reporters, and read initially from a prepared statement. He has had lengthy with the president and as a patient, the president has veto over any aspect of revealing his medical information, such as when and how he was diagnosed, his use of oxygen and his maximum temperature. Also present at Walter Reed is Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff. He does not formally control Dr. Conley who is in the military chain of command, but is a member of the Cabinet and would be seen as having authority to act on the president’s behalf to control the release of information. IF THE PRESIDENT IS TWEETING IS THAT A GOOD SIGN? Multiple people can access Trump’s twitter account, but it is principally run by Dan Scavino, his director of social media. Under CDC guidelines Scavino should be self-quarantining after extensive contact with Trump and Hicks although it is unknown if he is. Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, hinted Friday that Trump was not in control of his account when he said that ‘we decided to put out that tweet’ of the 1am Friday tweet saying: Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!’ So a tweet Saturday from Trump cannot be taken as proving he is well, or disproving that he is unwell.

As the outbreak in the White House intensified, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, 77, and his wife Jill have tested negative. The President’s 14-year-old son Barron, daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner have also tested negative, as has Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

When news of Trump’s hospitalization broke, Biden stressed that the president’s illness ‘cannot be a partisan moment’.

‘It must be an American moment. We have to come together as a nation,’ he tweeted.

Former President Barack Obama also wished Trump a speedy recovery on Friday night.

‘It’s important … for all of us to remember that even when we’re in the midst of big political battles with issues that have a lot at stake, that we’re all Americans and we’re all human beings, and we want to make sure everybody is healthy,’ he said.

Joe Biden said that Trump’s hospitalization must be ‘an American moment’ and ‘cannot be a partisan moment’

‘Michelle and I are hopeful that they and others that have been affected by COVID-19 around the country are getting the care that they need, that they are going to be on the path to a speedy recovery.’

Obama was speaking at a fundraising event with Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who said she shared her deepest prayers for ‘the health & recovery of the president and the first lady’.

‘The threat of this virus is real for all of us. Let it be a reminder to all of us that we must remain vigilant and take care of ourselves and take care of each other,’ she added.

Bill and Hillary Clinton were among the other Democrats to wish Trump and Melania well.

The former president and his wife, Trump’s 2016 opponent in the presidential race, tweeted out separate but identical statements on Friday night, after Trump was airlifted to hospital.

‘We wish the President and First Lady a speedy recovery, and hope for the safety of the White House staff, the Secret Service, and others putting their lives on the line,’ their statements said.

‘This pandemic has affected so many. We must continue to protect ourselves, our families, and communities,’ they added.

On Friday evening, Biden’s campaign confirmed that it was pulling all negative advertising about Trump from their rotation of paid media.

Trump’s campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said that they would not be doing the same.

‘Joe Biden used his speech in MI today to attack the President repeatedly on Social Security, the economy & job creation. Now Biden wants credit for being magnanimous?’ he said.

Earlier in the day in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Biden said he and Jill were praying for the Trumps – and, in a break from past practice, wore a mask to speak.

‘My wife Jill and I pray that they make a quick and full recovery,’ he said, at a campaign event with union workers, which had been moved outside and attendance limited.

‘This is not a matter of politics. It is a bracing reminder to all of us that we take this virus seriously. It means wearing a mask in public and encouraging others to do so as well.

‘We as a nation need to be better in dealing with this pandemic.’

He added: ‘For all those who are fighting this, including the First Family, my prayers are with you. My prayers are with those who died – 207,000 I think today.’

At the end of his speech, Biden said: ‘May God protect the First Family, and every family that is dealing with this virus.’

Trump and Melania announced they had tested positive hours after he returned from a campaign fundraiser at his New Jersey golf club where he is believed to have come into contact with at least 100 people.

It raised $5million for his campaign, which has now canceled all future events in light of the president’s diagnosis.

New Jersey contact tracers are struggling to work out the names of all of the people who were present at a fundraiser, however.

So far, the names of those present are believed to have been logged by three bodies, namely The White House, the Republican National Committee and the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Eight infected after ‘Amy Coney Barrett superspreader event’ Eight people who attended Amy Coney Barrett’s ceremonial nomination to the Supreme Court on Saturday have now tested positive for COVID-19, giving rise to fears that it was a ‘super-spreader event’. The September 26 gathering attracted around 100 people – many of them not wearing face masks; all sitting close. Attendees were photographed hugging, shaking hands and chatting without face masks. Donald Trump, his wife Melania, Hope Hicks, Kellyanne Conway, two senators – Mike Lee from Utah and Thom Tillis from North Carolina – plus the president of Notre Dame university, John Jenkins, and Chris Christie have now all tested positive for COVID-19. Many of the other high-profile figures who attended have not yet been given the all-clear. Among them are Bill Barr, the attorney general, and Laura Ingraham, the Fox News host. Both were seen in close proximity to infected people, and are yet to confirm their negative test results.

Yet there is no single complete list of those who were present at the event including those who worked there including golf club staff or outside vendors.

Sources cited by say the President was already lethargic on the way back from Thursday’s New Jersey event, and that he fell asleep on Air Force One on Wednesday night when returning from a rally in Minnesota – something that is highly unusual for the energetic President, who ordinarily spends his on the aircraft watching television and tweeting.

The Minnesota rally was also only half as long as his other rallies. Air Force One is now being deep cleaned.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said it was deemed safe for the president to attend Thursday’s fundraiser.

‘It was deemed safe for the president to go. He socially distanced. It was an outdoor event and it was deemed safe by White House operations,’ she told reporters at the White House on Friday.

Trump is 74 years old and at 244lbs and 6ft 3, is technically obese which puts him at higher risk of serious complications from the virus.

People who attended the fundraiser said he seemed healthy. He spoke to supporters for 15 minutes and then took questions for an hour.

‘We said, “How is this guy doing it? Look at the stamina of this guy.” I can’t tell you how healthy he looked. I’m sure that this will come and go,’ comedian and radio host Joe Piscopo told North Jersey.com.

John Sette, the former chair of the Morris County Republican Committee, told Politico: ‘First of all, he looked 100 percent normal.

‘He spoke 100 percent normal. He spoke for about 15 minutes and he took questions for an hour.’

There are questions about when White House staff learned Hope Hicks – one of Trump’s most trusted aides – tested positive, when Trump learned about it and why, with that knowledge in mind, he still went to the fundraiser.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Friday told reporters that they discovered Hicks had tested positive on Thursday afternoon, just as the President was preparing to travel to the fundraiser at his golf club, at around 1pm. Bloomberg claims the President found out about Hicks’ diagnosis hours earlier.

Meadows said that they ‘pulled people off’ Marine One who they thought had been in close contact with Hicks to try to limit the spread, but they still allowed the President to go despite the fact that he’d traveled with Hicks on Air Force One on Tuesday and Wednesday, and had spent much of last week working with her.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Friday spoke to reporters outside the White House and insisted Trump was in ‘good spirits’ and still able to perform the responsibilities of the President

A TIMELINE OF THE PRESIDENT’S TRAVEL Saturday, September 26: Trump announces his Supreme Court pick at the White House, then travels to a rally in Pennsylvania with aides including Hope Hicks. Sunday, September 27: The president plays golf in Virginia, gives a press conference in the White House briefing room and hosts a reception for Gold Star families. Monday, September 28: Trump gives a press briefing and inspects pickup vehicles on the White House lawn. Tuesday, September 29: Hicks is aboard Air Force One with the president and Melania to travel to the first presidential debate in Cleveland. Hicks is seen leaving the jet without a mask. The president spars with Joe Biden in a chaotic debate. Trump family members do not wear masks during the debate, violating venue rules. Wednesday, September 30: Hicks travels on Marine One and on Air Force One to a rally in Minnesota Wednesday. She is understood to have felt poorly on the way back, quarantining on the presidential plane to get home. Thursday, October : Hicks tests positive. White House aides are told about it and pull people from Air Force One who had been in contact with her but they still let Trump go to the NJ event. Trump went to the event where the NY Times claims he came into contact with 100 people. He then came back to the WH, where he was ‘lethargic’, and tested positive. Friday, October 2: A political rally in Sanford, Florida is cancelled.

Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the FDA, said that it was unlikely Hicks was the source of the White House outbreak because Trump would not have started showing symptoms as soon as Thursday had she infected him on Wednesday.

It’s more likely that they were both exposed by another source days earlier, he said.

If Trump becomes seriously ill, there are constitutional procedures that would allow Vice President Mike Pence to assume power temporarily, just weeks before the November 3 election.

But if Trump suffers mild or no symptoms, the president would be able to tout his recovery as evidence that the virus is a less grave threat than many believe.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Friday morning, Meadows said: ‘His first question to me was, “how is the economy doing? How are the stimulus talks going on Capitol Hill?’

‘The American people can rest assured that we have a president who is not only on the job but who will remain on the job.

‘In terms of Hope Hicks, we discovered that right as the Marine One was taking off yesterday we actually pulled some of the people who had been travelling with her,’ Meadows added.

Those people are understood to be Dan Scavino, Social Media Director, and Kayleigh McEnany, White House Press Secretary, both of whom have since tested negative.

On Wednesday night, the President was on the plane with Hicks but she kept a safe distance from him and others when she started experiencing symptoms.

She was quarantined away from others on the plane and her diagnosis was confirmed Thursday, according to an administration official.

Trump then continued with his schedule Thursday and traveled to and from his Bedminster, New Jersey golf resort to take part in two campaign events.

He flew back to the White House on Thursday evening, when it was publicly confirmed Hicks had the virus. Hours later, Trump and Melania shared their own diagnoses on social media.

First Lady Melania tweeted: ‘As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

‘We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements.

‘Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.’

The White House had earlier distributed a schedule for Friday that showed he planned to go forward with a fundraiser at his Washington, D.C., hotel and a political rally in Sanford, Florida. These trips were later canceled.