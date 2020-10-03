Top Stories: iPhone 12 Mini Rumors, New iPad Air Soon, iOS 14.2 Beta 2

The iPhone 12 is almost upon us, and we’re continuing to hear rumors about what to expect from Apple’s biggest product line. And don’t forget about the new iPad Air that will also begin shipping this month.

Leaker: iPhone 12 mini to Start at 64GB, Pro Models at 128GB

Other news this week included fresh rumors about Apple’s plans for mini-LED display technology, details on the upcoming iOS 14.2 update, some Apple Watch tips and how-tos, and more, so check out our video above and read on below for more!

We’re likely just a few weeks away from Apple unveiling its iPhone 12 lineup, and last-minute rumors continue to surface. The latest word comes from leaker Jon Prosser, who recently claimed that the so-called “iPhone 12 mini” will start with 64GB of storage, while higher-end iPhone 12 Pro models will apparently come with a minimum of 128GB of storage.



Multiple sources have indicated that the next Apple event will likely take place on Tuesday, October 13, with pre-orders for at least some iPhone 12 models expected to begin on Friday, October 16. The devices would then begin arriving to customers on Friday, October 23.

Four new iPhone 12 models are expected, including one 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and one 6.7-inch model, all with OLED displays, 5G support, and a new flat-edged design. Rumors have suggested that Apple may opt for a staggered launch, with some models launching later than others, but the exact order of the rollout remains to be seen.

New iPad Air Marketing Materials Hit Retail Stores, Suggesting Imminent Launch

Last month, Apple unveiled a new iPad Air with slimmer bezels, allowing for a larger 10.9-inch display. The device also features a faster A14 Bionic chip, Touch ID integrated in the power button, a USB-C port instead of Lightning, and an improved 12-megapixel rear camera.



Apple says the new iPad Air will be available to order in October, but it has yet to announce a specific release date. However, there are signs that a launch may be imminent, as Apple Stores are reportedly beginning to receive marketing materials for the device. Pricing will start at $599 in the United States for 64GB of storage. Two all-new color options will be available, including Green and Sky Blue.

12.9-Inch Mini-LED iPad Pro Expected in Early 2021, With Mini-LED MacBook Coming Later

Apple plans to launch a new iPad Pro with a Mini-LED backlit display in the first half of 2021, followed by a new high-end MacBook with Mini-LEDs in the second half of the year, according to DigiTimes.



In early 2020, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple was developing up to six Mini-LED products, including a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an A14X chip for release in the third quarter of the year. This was before the global health crisis began, however, so it would be understandable if the timeframe has been pushed back due to supply chain disruptions and Apple engineers working from home.

Mini-LED displays, which use on the order of 1,000 to 10,000 individual LEDs, can offer deeper, darker blacks, brighter brights, richer colors, and better contrast compared to traditional LED-based displays, though the technology comes at a significant increase in cost for the time being.

iOS 14.2 Beta 2 Released With Music Recognition Toggle for Control Center and More

Apple this week seeded the second betas of iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 to developers and public beta testers, with a key new feature being a Shazam-powered music recognition tool built into Control Center.



The second beta introduces dozens of new emoji, including a smiling face with a tear, a ninja, people hugging, a black cat, a bison, a fly, a polar bear, blueberries, fondue, bubble tea, a bell pepper, and more.

The second beta of iOS 14.2 also provides further clues that iPhone 12 models will not ship with EarPods in the box, and introduces a yearly spending activity overview for Apple Card holders.

Apple has also seeded the ninth beta of macOS Big Sur, and the second betas of watchOS 7.1 and tvOS 14.2.

watchOS 7 Tips: Force Touch is Dead, Now What? [Video]

With the release of watchOS 7 last month, Apple added several new features to compatible Apple Watch models, such as new watch faces and sleep tracking, but it also dropped support for the Force Touch gesture that had become second nature for some users.



On our YouTube channel this week, we’ve shared a video that highlights 10 ways to access some hidden controls that used to be displayed using the Force Touch gesture.

We also shared a few other Apple Watch guides and how-tos this week:

Apple Suggests Restoring iPhone and Apple Watch to Fix Excess Battery Drain or Missing GPS Data

Apple this week shared a new support document with various solutions for users who may be missing Workout GPS routes or Health data after updating their devices to iOS 14 and watchOS 7.



Apple said users might notice any of the following issues after updating to iOS 14 and watchOS 7:

Your workout route maps are missing in the Fitness app on iPhone for previous GPS-enabled workouts from your Apple Watch.

The Activity, Heart Rate, or other health-related apps fail to launch or load data on your Apple Watch.

The Fitness app or Health app fail to launch or load data on your iPhone.

The Health app or Fitness app is reporting an inaccurate amount of data storage on your iPhone.

The Activity app is reporting an inaccurate amount of data storage on your Apple Watch.

Your environmental sound levels data or headphone audio levels data from Apple Watch is missing in the Health app on iPhone.

Increased battery drain on your iPhone or Apple Watch.

Apple’s support document is a helpful troubleshooting resource for these issues.

