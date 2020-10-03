Titans place Jeffery Simmons on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Titans have placed one of their starters on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons joins at least eight of his teammates on the list.

While players do not have to test positive for the coronavirus to be moved to the COVID list, the Titans — as of Saturday morning — have seen players test positive thus far amid the NFL’s first outbreak. Simmons could well be the unnamed ninth player, or the 2019 first-round pick could be a 10th.

One of the Titans’ key defenders, Simmons has played well thus far this season. He is the highest-profile Titans player to be part of the organization’s COVID spread. The Titans now have first-round tackle Isaiah Wilson, second-round rookie corner Kristian Fulton, wideout Adam Humphries, long snapper Beau Brinkley, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, linebacker Kamalei Correa and practice squad cogs Greg Mabin, Cameron Batson and Tommy Hudson on their reserve/COVID list.

Tennessee’s game against Pittsburgh has been moved to Week 7, with the Steelers’ first 2020 Ravens matchup being switched to Week 8. While the NFL expanded practice squads from 12 to 16 players because of the coronavirus pandemic, it is safe to say the Titans’ Week 5 game against the Bills is in doubt.