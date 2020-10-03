Three key reasons Dow plunge won’t cause a bigger Bitcoin drop below $10K By Cointelegraph

Three key reasons Dow plunge won’t cause a bigger Bitcoin drop below $10K
The United States stock market plunged as the (DJIA) dropped 358 points in pre-market trading. The (BTC) price dropped to as low as $10,374 across major exchanges, but a larger pullback is unlikely.
Three key reasons could buoy the near-term sentiment of Bitcoin. The potential catalysts are the likelihood of a stimulus package, BTC’s strong technical reaction, and the resilient $10,5000 support level.
