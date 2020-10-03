Three key reasons Dow plunge won’t cause a bigger Bitcoin drop below $10K By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Three key reasons Dow plunge won’t cause a bigger Bitcoin drop below $10K

The United States stock market plunged as the (DJIA) dropped 358 points in pre-market trading. The (BTC) price dropped to as low as $10,374 across major exchanges, but a larger pullback is unlikely.

Three key reasons could buoy the near-term sentiment of Bitcoin. The potential catalysts are the likelihood of a stimulus package, BTC’s strong technical reaction, and the resilient $10,5000 support level.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR