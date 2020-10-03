These iOS 14 apps offer home screen widgets and more

Apple has officially released iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7 to the public. The updates bring many new features to iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch users, and third-party developers have been hard at work on updating their apps to take advantage of Apple’s latest tools. Read on for the details…

Finance

CardPointers for Credit Cards

Home screen widgets

App Clip for filtering credit card offers without signing in

iPadOS 14 side bar support

Downloadable Apple Watch faces with complication families

Download CardPointers from App Store for free.

Spend Stack

Home screen widgets

New inline date picker

Spotlight Search integration

Download Spend Stack from the App Store for $2.99.

Copilot: The Smart Money App

Download Copilot from the App Store for free.

Nudget: Budgeting Made Simple

Home screen widgets

Siri support

Redesigned insights

Download Nudget on the App Store for $2.99.

VectorVest

Download VectorVest on the App Store for free.

MoneyCoach Budget and Spendings

Home screen widgets

iPad sidebar

Download MoneyCoach from the App Store for free.

Robinhood

Download Robinhood from the App Store for free.

Spendy – Spendings reimagined

Download Spendy from the App Store for free.

Debit & Credit

Home screen widgets

Multiple complications per Apple Watch face

Download Debit & Credit from the App Store for free.

Public – Invest in Stocks

Download Public from the App Store for free.

Health, Fitness, and Lifestyle

Dark Noise – White noise, refined

Home screen widgets

Wind Down integration

Download Dark Noise from the App Store for $5.99.

Rise: Track Sleep & Circadian

Home screen widgets

Picture-in-picture

Download Rise on the App Store for free.

Pillow Automatic Sleep Tracker

Wind Down integration

Home screen widget

Download Pillow from the App Store for free.

Personal Best Workouts

Home screen widgets

Workout maps

New design

Download Personal Best Workouts from the App Store for free.

HabitMinder

Home screen widgets

Multiple Apple Watch complications

Hand Washing habit type

Download HabitMinder from the App Store.

Bolt Workout Tracker

Download Bolt on the App Store for free.

Quit Anger: Anger Management

Home screen widgets

App Clips

Download Quit Anger from the App Store for free.

FoodNoms

Home screen widgets

New Shortcuts action

Notifications for reminders to log meals

Download FoodNoms from the App Store for free.

Slopes: Ski and Snowboard

Home screen widget

Photos and location privacy changes

Download Slopes on the App Store for free.

WaterMinder

Home screen widgets

Multiple Apple Watch complications

App Clip

Download WaterMinder from the App Store for $4.99.

I am – Positive Affirmations

Download I am from the App Store for free.

Motivation – Daily Quotes

Download Motivation from the App Store for free.

Liftin’ Workout Tracker

Home screen widgets

All-new Apple Watch

Download Liftin’ from the App Store for free.

Calory

Home screen widgets

Multiple Apple Watch complications

Download Calory from the App Store for free.

Pedometer++

Download Pedometer++ from the App Store for free.

Streaks

Home screen widgets

Multiple Apple Watch complications

Download Streaks from the App Store for $4.99.

Träning – Workout Goals

Home screen widgets

iPad sidebar

Download Träning from the App Store for free.

HealthView

Home screen widgets

Multiple Apple Watch complications

Download HealthView on the App Store for free.

Mindful Affirmations

Download Mindful Affirmations from the App Store for free.

Unwind

Home screen widgets

App Clips

Wind Down integration

Download Unwind from the App Store for free.

SmartGym

Home screen widgets

App Clip

New Apple Watch complications

Multi-column support on iPadOS 14

Scribble support on iPadOS 14

Download SmartGym from the App Store for free.

Photo & Video

DateStamper

Limited Photos access

Color picker

Calendar inline date picker

Download DateStamper on the App Store for free.

Music

Next: Magic DJ & Playlists

Home screen widgets

Wind Down integration

Download Next from the App Store for $4.99.

Soor Music Player

Download Soor on the App Store for $4.99.

Power Player Music Player

Download Power Player Music Player on the App Store for free.

Social

Nighthawk for Twitter

Download Nighthawk from the App Store for $2.99.

Apollo for Reddit

Home screen widgets

Picture-in-Picture support on iPhone

New Privacy controls for Photos app access

Download Apollo for Reddit on the App Store for free.

ChibiStudio

Download ChibiStudio from the App Store for free.

Aviary for Twitter

Home screen widgets

All-new Twitter client for iPhone and iPad

Download Aviary from the App Store for $4.99.

Navigation and Travel

TripIt

Download TripIt from the App Store for free.

ETA – Arrive on Time

Download ETA from the App Store for $2.99.

Expedia

Download Expedia from the App Store for free.

VRBO

Download VRBO from the App Store for free.

Hotwire

Download Hotwire from the App Store for free.

News and Reference

Book Track — Library Manager

Home screen widgets

Siri and Shortcuts integration

Custom color for tags

Scribble support on iPadOS 14

iPadOS 14 side bar support

Download Book Track on the App Store for $4.99.

Glimpse 2

Download Glimpse 2 from the App Store for free.

GameTrack

Download GameTrack from the App Store for free.

Pocketdex – Pokémon Go companion app

Download Pocketdex from the App Store for free.

Pennant

Download Pennant on the App Store for free.

LookUp: English dictionary

Shortcuts improvements

Home screen widgets

All-new Apple Watch application

Download LookUp from the App Store for $5.99.

Merriam-Webster

Download Merriam-Webster from the App Store for free.

Ruby – News and Reading

All-new news app built in Swift UI

Download Ruby on the App Store for $1.99.

NBC News

Download NBC News on the App Store for free.

FotMob – Soccer Scores

Download FotMob from the App Store for free.

Productivity and Utilities

GO Countdown

Download GO Countdown from the App Store for free.

SignEasy – Sign and Fill Docs

App Clips

Apple Pencil support

Mouse and Trackpad support on iPad

Home screen widgets

Download SignEasy on the App Store for free.

Agenda

Download Agenda on the App Store for free.

Parcel Delivery Tracking

Here is how app clips work in Parcel. You share a delivery from the app with somebody else via iMessage. The other person does not have Parcel installed (yet), she/he taps on the message and then the magic happens… pic.twitter.com/UXNCB4uP4p — Parcel app (@parcel_app) September 21, 2020

Home screen widget

App Clips

Download Parcel from the App Store for free.

OffScreen – Less Screen Time

Download OffScreen on the App Store for free.

School Assistant – Planner

iPad app sidebar

New data pickers

New iOS 14-friendly design

Download School Assistant from the App Store for free.

Tasks: Smart Lists and Reminders

Download Tasks from the App Store for free.

Sigma Planner

Home screen widgets

New date picker

Download Sigma Planner on the App Store for free.

Charcoal

Home screen widget

Custom color palettes

Download Charcoal from the App Store for free.

Charty for Shortcuts

Download Charty from the App Store for free.

Buddywatch

Home screen widgets

Apple Watch face sharing

Download Buddywatch from the App Store for free.

Documents by Readdle

Picture-in-Picture support on iPhone

Scribble support on iPadOS 14

Home screen widgets

Download Documents by Readdle on the App Store for free.

Day One Journal

Download Day One from the App Store for free.

PDF Expert: PDF Reader, Editor

Scribble support on iPadOS 14

Home screen widgets

Download PDF Expert from the App Store for free.

Pocket Lists

Home screen widgets

App Clips

Download Pocket Lists from the App Store for free.

GoodTask – To Do List Manager

Home screen widgets

New app icons

New themes

Download GoodTask from the App Store for free.

Spark email

Home screen widgets

Coming soon: Set Spark as your default email app

Download Spark from the App Store for free.

Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App

Home screen widgets

Spotlight integration for OCR text

Annotate scans with PencilKit

Download Scanner Pro from the App Store for $3.99.

Drafts

Download Drafts from the Apple Store for free.

Calendars: Planner & Reminders

Home screen widgets

Siri Shortcuts

Spotlight integration for searching events

Download Calendars from the App Store for free.

Dice by PCalc

Home screen widgets

Background Shortcuts support

Download Dice from the App Store for $1.99.

Hour Blocks: Day Planner

Home screen widgets

New date picker

Siri support

Download Hour Blocks from the App Store for $3.99.

Eventime – Event Countdown

Download Eventime from the App Store for free.

Period Plus Fertility Tracker

Download Period Plus on the App Store for free.

DataMan – track data usage

Download DataMan on the App Store for free.

Petty

Download Petty on the App Store for free.

Weather

Carrot Weather

Multiple complications on Apple Watch

Home screen widgets

Downloadable Apple Watch faces

Download CARROT Weather on the App Store for $4.99.

Weather Line

Download Weather Line from the App Store for free

SolarWatch Sunset Sunrise Times

Download SolarWatch from the App Store for free.

More:

