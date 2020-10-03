The makers of Bigg Boss plan to bring a surprise twist in the new season

It’s that time of the year again! The new season of Bigg Boss is about kick-off and fans of the show are excited to watch the three-month-long journey unfold on their television screens. Like every year, the show will have a grand opening where the host Salman Khan will welcome the contestants into the home.

However, the makers are going all out to experiment with the new season and have some exciting things planned ahead. A leading news portal got in touch with a source close to the project who revealed that three popular ex-contestants namely Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan, and Siddharth Shukla who will be entering the show along with the new contestants and are likely to stay inside the house for a while. The source stated, “Each year, there are 14-16 contestants who enter the show right on the premiere day. There are wild card contestants who are added later, as the show progresses. This year, the team has locked a total 15 contestants but they are going to send only 11 inside along with the three ex-contestants. The remaining 4 will be sent only a week or two later and each of them will have a surprise entry planned with a lot of new twists in the game. All of it has been carefully kept under wraps.”

Looks like Bigg Boss 14 has all the ingredients for yet another exciting season.