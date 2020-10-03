St Kilda vs Western Bulldogs kick off time, results, news for the 2020 finals

Both St Kilda and the Western Bulldogs play what is deemed a “fast” brand of football, but it’s interesting to look at the numbers and see how they go about doing it.

Under Brett Ratten, who was an assistant during Hawthorn’s triple premiership years, St Kilda has mimicked Hawthorn’s game style, controlling the ball and methodically picking away.

The Saints rank 1st in the AFL for boundary use coming out of defensive 50 and 4th in the AFL for kick-handball ratio and uncontested marks.

On the other hand, the Bulldogs rank 13th in boundary use coming out of D50, with their preferred method of attack through the corridor.

Luke Beveridge’s men rank 5th in the AFL for corridor use from D50, and also rank 1st in the AFL for mark play on percentage.

Compared to the Saints, the Bulldogs are 18th in the AFL for kick-handball ration and 16th in the AFL for uncontested marks.