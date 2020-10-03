Spitting Image comedian can’t wait to imitate First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

The comedian who writes the gags and does the voices of Boris Johnson and Donald Trump in the new series of Spitting Image can’t wait to let his vocal chords loose imitating our First Minister.

Matt Forde said satirising the PM and the American president is easy but Nicola Sturgeon is proving a bit tricky.

It’s the first hint that the SNP leader may appear in the show, although TV bosses are keeping tight-lipped.







Political stand-up Matt said: “With people like Boris and Trump, you don’t even have to make up the silly things they do as they are already doing them and, as for characterisation, there’s not much exaggeration needed.

“They are already scarily funny.







“Nicola Sturgeon, on the other hand, now there is a challenge. She is much more disciplined and stateswoman-like.

“She is not a cartoon character like Trump or Boris so making her puppet believable would not be easy, unlike her predecessor Alex Salmond, who would be a much less difficult puppet transformation.







“I’ve been trying to perfect my Nicola impression and it is getting better.

“She’s got a slight lisp, which is barely noticeable but makes her voice recognisable.

“I would love to give voicing her a go.

“I think Nicola might make an appearance on the show but who knows?





“We are all working from home and have no idea who the other puppets are going to be or what they are going to say until the

episode airs.

“Everything is being kept under wraps so as not to spoil the surprise.

“She was a guest on my podcast show at the Edinburgh Fringe last year.







“She has a real discipline that does not drop but I did manage to coax out her sense of humour.

“We were talking about a fictional book we had both read called The Power about a world where girls have the ability to electrocute folk.

“With a little bit of persuasion, she revealed she would like to shock Boris’s and Trump’s balls.”

If Nicola does join Camilla, Charles, Kim Kardashian, Putin and a whole host of

others in the new Spitting Image line-up, it won’t be the first she has been a puppet.

Both Sturgeon and Salmond were satirised on ITV animated sketch show Newzoids, singing a parody of The Proclaimers hit (I Would Walk) 500 miles.

A former Labour party adviser, Matt also voices Keir Starmer as well as Boris and Trump and said it was the perfect for the Spitting Image relaunch, which returned to Britbox – the new streaming platform created by ITV and the BBC – last night after a 14-year absence.

He said: “2020 is the year it needed to come back. It’s been the darkest collective experience for the world since the war.







“We are all in dire need of a topical show that takes the piss out of people in charge.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I would be writing a scene where the prime minister and the president are naked in a sauna having a willy fight with Vladimir Putin.

“It’s incredible.

“Sometimes I think we are all going to jail for this.

“It will not ease the pain caused by Covid but, if there was a when everyone needed a laugh, it’s now.

“And with Boris at the helm in the UK and Trump doing his crazy thing over the pond, the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

“Spitting Image is an amazing

phenomenon.

“I remember being around the tail end of it as a boy but it was only after it was gone I appreciated what a powerful satirical landscape it was in British history.

“It was the biggest satire show of all and now it’s back and once again it’s very much of its .

“The younger generations will love it as it is really up to date and reflective of the world.

“As well as the political staples, you also have people like Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Mark

Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.”

Matt, 37, who has written for shows including 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Russell Howard’s Good News, is also looking forward to his debut book – Politically Homeless – out this week.

Raised by a single mum on benefits in inner city Nottingham, he joined the Labour Party aged 15 and worked for several MPs.

But when the party started to fall apart, so did his sense of purpose.

And with Corbyn, Brexit and Trump, his love of politics began to crumble and disintegrated completely in the pandemic.

Matt, who also hosts The Political

Party podcast, which has had more than five million downloads, said: “Politics is in an absolute state in every corner of the UK.

“We are not blessed with great leaders at a when we really need them and that’s why non-bumbling Nicola looks so good.

“She comes across as a better leader than Boris, she is a far better communicator and is good at projecting an air of sense and calmness.

“At a of crisis, that’s what people want from their leaders.

“Even as a strong supporter of the union, it’s obvious she is the better leader but that doesn’t mean I think she is doing a fantastic job on the pandemic front.

“Scotland has one of the highest death rates in Europe, the Scottish Government’s handling of the care home situation is disgraceful and appalling, as was the exam results fiasco.

“Nicola’s just more canny and better at the politics.”

Matt, whose Celtic-supporting girlfriend is from Glasgow, takes a keen interest in

Scottish politics.

He says it is for Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard to step down and that Ruth Davidson should be PM.

He said: “Richard Leonard is the last stand of Corbynism.

“He is a lovely fellow. It’s like John Swinney, they’re nice people, but if they are not able to carry out their duties, should step back.

“Richard is leading Scottish Labour off a cliff edge.

“Ruth Davidson is a fantastic politician.

“She is a huge personality, really likeable and very bright.

“I have never and will never vote Tory but everyone benefits from having talented politicians at the top.

“She would be a far better prime minister than Boris in every regard.”