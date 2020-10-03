Social Media Reacts To Tyga’s Nudes As He Promotes His OnlyFans Account

Tyga is the latest celebrity to create a buzz for himself on OnlyFans. However, he is really making some noise seeing as how photos of him completely nude have been uploaded on the app. Word is the photos were leaked, while others are saying he uploaded the photos himself. Nonetheless, ya’ll know the content made its way to social media, and people are sharing their thoughts on what Tyga is out here working with.

In the meantime, Tyga has been promoting his OnlyFans account in an interesting way. He has been sharing photos of himself posing with groups of women as he encouraged fans to subscribe to his account.

https://t.co/gTYlkp6xjD pic.twitter.com/r4qwVOO6fo — T-Raww (@Tyga) September 16, 2020

According to XXL, last month OnlyFans released a statement about Tyga joining their community and said, “Tyga’s OnlyFans subscribers will be treated to exclusive behind the scenes content that is too hot for mainstream social media outlets, like an X-rated version of his video to support his upcoming single release, ‘Money Mouf‘ with Saweetie and YG.”

Tyga also said,” This platform is a place of self-expression for everyone; from everyday people to models, sex workers, actors, and now artists like myself. I’m excited to launch my personal Only Fans. It’s a new platform where I can talk direct to my fans and give them exclusive music, pics, videos, and other BTS of my latest releases. They can really see more inside my life than ever before, and an intimate look at what I do every day. It’s ‘bout to be lit!.”

Now check out what some people are saying about his nudes.

went to see why tyga was trending pic.twitter.com/X4sf8J1P78 — who not 4pf? (@niajnay) October 3, 2020

Tyga's out here posting nudes on OnlyFans — chantell (@CHVNTELL) October 1, 2020

Why is it that the first thing I saw this morning on Twitter was Tyga’s 3rd leg pic.twitter.com/GoO0DWA7eT — (@honeycumin) October 3, 2020

Tyga is starting an only fans …wass happening? pic.twitter.com/qCv26Ha8fQ — Pini_Man* (@RNgeno4real) October 3, 2020

tyga is packing holy fuck — simpena (@browardshawty) October 3, 2020

Sh*t I need to sanitize my eyes went to see why Tyga is trending next thing I'm seeing a nigga d#*K. pic.twitter.com/5QVrLlNa9E — Male Alpha (@thami_tzz) October 3, 2020

Tyga posting nudes that were leaked to blackmail him on Only fans to scam the scammer that tried to scam him…. pic.twitter.com/lvcZYs85HT — Moe_Unhinged (@PlusSize_Moe) October 3, 2020

