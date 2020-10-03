Snappr raises $10M Series A led by Basis Set Ventures to develop its photographer and visual content on-demand marketplace, bringing its total raised to $13M (Christine Hall/Crunchbase News)

Christine Hall / Crunchbase News:
Snappr raises $10M Series A led by Basis Set Ventures to develop its photographer and visual content on-demand marketplace, bringing its total raised to $13M — Snappr raised $10 million in Series A funding to further develop its photographer and visual content marketplace.
