See All Your Favorite TV Shows Nominated for People’s Choice Awards!

No more bingewatching, no more tweeting, now its time to vote for all of your favorites series for the E! People’s Choice Awards! All the nominees for the most talked about TV Shows of 2020 are finally here. From fun reality shows that swept the world off its feet like Love Is Blind to the docuseries that took the world by storm Tiger King, this year was a great year for television.

Fan favorites like Schitt’s Creek, Riverdale, Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Grey’s Anatomy also made the impressive list of 2020 noms.

We’ve got your final list ready to vote on, and with all the great programming 2020 had to offer, its going to be a close call.

