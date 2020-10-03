Russian ‘ex-oligarch’ reportedly backing a new DeFi project By Cointelegraph

Russian ‘ex-oligarch’ reportedly backing a new DeFi project
Russian businessman and self-styled “ex-oligarch” Aleksandr Lebedev is backing a new decentralized finance project that aims to compete across a broad spectrum of financial products.
As reported by Russian financial publication RBC, Lebedev is providing the initial funding for a DeFi startup under the working name of InDeFinEco, standing for Independent Decentralized Finance Ecosystem.
