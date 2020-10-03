Rogers acquires Ontario-based independent internet service provider Ruralwave

Ruralwave, an independently owned and operated internet service provider based in Little Britain, Ontario, announced it was becoming a Rogers subsidiary.
“Rural communities are vital to everything we do at Ruralwave. I started this company in 2005 in Brock Township to ensure that the community had reliable Internet. Over the years, the need for our services grew, and we continued to expand our network to service more communities,” explained Ruralwave founder Dan Risebrough Barnes in a press release.
“As we looked to the future and the investments we wanted to make in our communities, we made the decision to join the Rogers team.”
Currently, Ruralwave provides internet services to 2,400 customers throughout the townships of Ramara, Scugog, Brock, the city of Kawartha Lakes and the municipality of Clarington. According to the release, Ruralwave will continue leading day-to-day operations and providing customer service.
Rogers says it will work with Ruralwave over the coming months to “identify opportunities to offer local customers additional internet and entertainment services,” which includes Rogers’ Ignite TV platform. The company also said it was committed to helping Ruralwave with its home expansion plans.
The release says the acquisition closed on September 30th, 2020, but didn’t disclose the amount Rogers paid to acquire Ruralwave.
The news comes as Rogers works to acquire Quebec-based Cogeco in a joint deal with U.S.-based Altice. The deal would see Altice purchase Cogeco and then sell the Canadian assets to Rogers. Despite Cogeco’s repeated rejections, Rogers continues to seek a deal and has offered to maintain Cogeco’s Quebec headquarters while also detailing plans for a $3 billion investment in the province should it acquire Cogeco.
Source: Rogers