raiders vs sharks kick off time, results, news for the 2020 finals

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler has been left unconvinced by the Raiders’ attack in 2020 as they prepare for their do-or-die finals clash against the Sharks on Saturday afternoon.

After narrowly missing out to the Roosters in a controversial grand final loss last season, the Raiders came down off the highs 2019 and fought through a far more grittier campaign in 2020.

A far less free-flowing attack was noticeable, particularly in lieu of Josh Hodgson who was sidelined for the season with an injury – and ahead of their must-win Sharks clash, Fittler says he’s been less than convinced by their forward game.

“Do you think they’ve attacked as good as they have before?” Fittler told WWOS.

“Even if you take Josh Hodgson away, I look at even the left side and just don’t think Jarrod Croker looked as good as he did last year.

“Whether Jack [Wighton] is passing less. His running game has been nearly unstoppable at times. Do they pose as many dangers as they used to?”

Eighth Immortal Andrew Johns, however, believed the Green Machine still had the DNA to make a legitimate premiership charge.

“We’ll see when they run out this week, but they’re one team that can find another gear, the Raiders.