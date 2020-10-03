Raiders reportedly fined $50K for latest COVID violation

A combination of head coach Jon Gruden and the team have now been fined $400,000 for violating the NFL’s coronavirus protocols this season. Gruden was fined $100,000 for not wearing a face mask on the sidelines during Week 2. Subsequently, the team was fined $250,000 for Gruden’s actions.

The team could also face further punishment after players at Darren Waller’s charity event on Monday were seen not wearing masks at the packed indoor venue in Henderson. Derek Carr, Nathan Peterman, Jason Witten, Foster Moreau, Derek Carrier, Zay Jones, Hunter Renfrow and Nevin Lawson all attended Waller’s event.

With the Tennessee Titans experiencing a coronavirus outbreak and the possibility for the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs to experience one as well, the league will certainly be cracking down on health and safety protocols moving forward.