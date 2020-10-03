Priyanka Chopra Announces Memoir Release Date After Two Years of Writing

WENN

The ‘Baywatch’ actress has finally completed her tell-all book titled ‘Unfinished’ during the coronavirus lockdown after working on the tome for two years.

Priyanka Chopra was “very productive” during the Covid-19 lockdown as she finally finished work on her memoir, “Unfinished“, after two years of writing.

The “Baywatch” actress first began working on the project two years ago after discussions with publisher Penguin Random House, but her hectic schedule soon got in the way, and she only finally finished work on the tome in the past few months.

“It seems like the right time to introspect on my life, that was my reason for writing the book,” she says. “And I think I cursed it when I called it Unfinished, because it took me two years to finish it!”

Priyanka, who is married to Jonas Brothers star Nick Jonas, enjoyed working on the forthcoming release outside at the couple’s Los Angeles home “after my workout when it’s quiet, and Nick’s busy doing his thing.”

“There’s literally every year of my life in this book, which is why I’m so nervous,” she explains, revealing she spoke to her mum, teachers from her childhood and key people from her early career days to help inform the personal story.

“I’ve had to push against the norm a lot through my whole life, and I discuss that in-depth,” adds “The Sky Is Pink” actress. “I call this the in-between interviews book… I might share great moments of my personal life, but I’ve always had walls up and been very private, and I open up in my book.”

“This book helped drop the curtain and share my vulnerabilities,” she states of “Unfinished”, which is released on 19 January (21).