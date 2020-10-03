Popular Black DJ Afrojack Marries The HEIRESS To Lamborghini Fortune!!

The 33-year-old Dutch producer – whose real name is Nick van de Wall – tied the knot with heiress Elettra Lamborghini at the luxury Villa Balbiano in Lake Como, Italy – in front of guests including fellow DJ David Guetta and his partner Jessica Ledon, has learned.

