Police searching for gunman who ‘opened fire at pro-Trump rally’ in Ohio

Police are on the hunt for a gunman who opened fire during a Pro-Trump parade in Ohio on Saturday morning

The incident occurred near the town of Hilliard shortly before 11 am as a cavalcade of Trump supporters drove along the I-270.

According to police, the shooter was a ‘participant in the parade’ and ‘fired a shot through a victim’s window.’

The condition of that person is not publicly known, and the shooter is still at large.

NBC 4 reports that the suspect was driving a ‘black pickup truck with Trump and American flags and Marines sticker.’

Dublin Police took to Twitter shortly after the shooting, urging driver to exercise caution, saying emergency response crews were at the scene of a ‘traffic accident’.

‘We looped around 270 three times and didn’t see any problems,’ parade organizer Mary Ann Walker told WCMH-TV.

‘I think we saw one accident, maybe a little fender bender off the side of the road. So that’s very surprising.

‘Hopefully, I wouldn’t think it was anybody in our group because everybody is so friendly and nice and I just don’t see that happening.’

The incident comes just days after President Trump and Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden discussed instances of political violence currently plaguing political rallies and social justice protests.

This past summer, dozens of people were shot dead and injured as rival political groups clashed in the streets,

During Tuesday night’s debate, the Commander-in-chief was blasted after he told far-right group The Proud Boys to ‘stand back and stand by’.

He denied that a majority of political violence was started by people on the right, saying left-wing organizations such as Antifa bore more responsibility.

Meanwhile, Biden was also criticized for appearing to play down violence committed by Antifa, claiming that the organization was merely ‘an idea’.

The pro-Trump parade consisted of hundreds of drivers who drove down the I-270 from Columbus on Saturday to show support for the President

A Trump supporter is seen during the car parade in Ohio on Saturday. Most vehicles were adorned with American flags and MAGA stickers

Supporters were also seen gathering on overpasses, waving American flags as the cavalcade drove by

One Twitter user shared video of the parade in process, writing: ‘Trump parade in Columbus, Ohio had THOUSANDS of trucks/cars/motorcycles show up!!! Landslide incoming.’

The Pro-Trump parade was just one of hundreds of events held across the country on Saturday – exactly one month out from the Presidential election.

Scores of boats took to the waters of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where they held a ‘Make American Boats Great Again’ parade in the president’s honor

In New York City, people gathered near a Regal Cinema in Staten Island to pray for President Trump after his COVID-19 diagnosis on Friday

Many of the gatherings took on a more somber tone following Friday’s revelation that the President had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Commander-in-chief is currently hospitalized at the Walter Reed Medical Center ‘out of an abundance of caution’.

A separate car parade took place in Wapakoneta, Ohio, while a boat parade to support the President took place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Meanwhile, dozens of Republicans turned out to pray for the POTUS at an event in Staten Island, New York.