Point72 Asset Management established new holdings in ANGI Homeservices Inc. By .com

Point72 Asset Management established new holdings in ANGI Homeservices Inc.



On the 22nd of September, Point72 Asset Management purchased 3.8 million ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:) shares for $40 million at an average price of $10.49 per share.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. are up 14.63% since the transaction.

Point72 Asset Management first bought ANGI Homeservices Inc. stock in the third quarter of 2019.

Point72 Asset Management also owns Criteo S.A. (CRTO), Outfront Media (NYSE:) and Magnite, Inc. (MGNI).

ANGI Homeservices Inc. is its number one position by number of shares and market value among advertising stocks.

Other investors who also established new holdings in ANGI Homeservices Inc. include Epoch Investment Partners, Millennium Management, and Polar Capital.

Contrary to Point72 Asset Management, Victory Capital Management reduced ANGI shares, while Westwood Holdings Group and Squarepoint Ops sold all their ANGI shares.

Point72 Asset Management also established new holdings in Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (PLAY) and Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:).

Point72 Asset Management also added to their share in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:), The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:), MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:) and Revolve Group , Inc. (NYSE:).

The total value of the shares bought is estimated at around $288 million.